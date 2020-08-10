Lake Geneva firefighters report June calls for help

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:
June 29
3:27 p.m.: 600 N. Bloomfield Road, lightning strike-no fire.
June 27
2:04 p.m.: 5621 Townhall Road, town of Delavan, rescue or EMS standby.
June 26
9:09 p.m.: W4392 Basswood Drive, town of Lyons, smoke scare, odor of smoke.
8:06 p.m.: 1550 S. Lakeshore Drive, outside gas or vapor combustion explosion.
1:04 p.m.: State Highway 50/Elgin Club Road, town of Linn, vehicle accident with injuries.
June 25
8:35 p.m.: 1120 Pleasant St., smoke or odor removal.
June 24
9:38 a.m.: 714 Faryl, Delavan, building fire.
June 23
4:08 p.m.: Wisconsin/Court, Elkhorn, motor vehicle/pedestrian accident.
June 21
7:09 p.m.: 830 Wrigley Drive, search for person in water.
June 19
8:02 p.m.: 290 Interchange North, alarm system sounded-no fire.
6:58 a.m.: State Highway 50/Elgin Club Road, town of Linn, vehicle accident with injuries.
June 17
6:25 p.m.: 800 N. Edwards Boulevard, brush or brush and grass fire.
June 16
3:10 p.m.: 1744 Church St., Burlington, rescue/emergency call.
12:14 a.m.: 3126 East Drive, arcing/shorted electrical equipment.
June 14
12:45 p.m.: N3165 Gooseberry Road, town of Geneva, rescue/emergency medical call.
June 13
8:09 a.m.: W4062 Oakwood Drive, town of Linn, rescue/emergency medical call.
June 9
11:41 p.m.: W3355 Park Drive, town of Geneva, power line down.
11 p.m.: 1035 Dodge St., power line down.
June 8
12:14 p.m.: State Highway 50/North Edward Boulevard, vehicle accident with no injuries.
June 7
6:05 p.m.: Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn, rescue/emergency medical call.
2:32 a.m.: 335 Wrigley Drive, vehicle accident with injuries.
June 6
8:23 p.m.: 205 W. Hidden Trail, Elkhorn, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
7:08 p.m.: 730 Marshall St., rescue or EMS standby.
4:07 p.m.: 730 Marshall St., rescue or EMS standby.
12:39 p.m.: Krueger Road/State Highway 120, town of Lyons, vehicle accident with injuries.
11:16 a.m.: State Highway 50/Interlaken, town of Geneva, motor vehicle/pedestrian accident.
June 4
7:47 p.m.: State Highway 12/County Road NN, town of Geneva, vehicle accident with no injuries.
June 3
6:23 p.m.: 730 Marshall St., rescue or EMS standby.
4:52 p.m.: Lakewood Drive/Orchard Lane, arcing or shorted electrical equipment.
June 2
10 p.m.: 434 Haskins St., wind storm or tornado assessment.
7:56 p.m.: 2772 South Road, Burlington, town of Lyons, vehicle accident with injuries.
11:04 a.m.: 800 block of West Main Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
June 1
2:29 p.m.: 1770 County Road NN, Elkhorn, rescue or EMS standby.
