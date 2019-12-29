Lake Geneva fitness club aims to help veterans stay in shape

Exercising and getting in shape is one of the more common resolutions that people make at the start of the new year.
Nicholas Pinnt of Lake Geneva wants to provide a place to help people — especially military veterans — accomplish their fitness goals.
Pinnt is getting to ready open Project Veteran Muscle, a new fitness club inside 4,000 square feet of space in the Lake Geneva Self Storage building, 901 Maxwell St.
The club will be open to the general public, but discount memberships will be available for military veterans, as well as first responders.
Although he is not a veteran himself, Pinnt said he wanted to find a way to help local veterans, so he came up with the idea of a fitness club where they could work out and exercise.
“I’ve always been deeply passionate about this country and veterans,” he said.
According to the gym’s website at projectveteranmuscle.com, regular membership will cost $42 a month and membership for veterans and first responsers will be $32 a month.
Veterans will get their first two months of membership for free, and veterans who are disabled or who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder will get free memberships.
“If they’re 100 percent disabled, then they get 100 percent free membership,” Pinnt said. “That’s how we’re trying to give back.”
The new club could be open by early January.
Kayla Pinnt, Nicholas’s wife and gym co-owner, said she, too, looks forward to providing a service to local military veterans.
“We’re really excited to open and help out the community and give back,” she said.
The Lake Geneva City Council on Dec. 23 unanimously approved a conditional use permit to allow Project Veteran Muscle to operate in the Maxwell Street property.
Alderman Doug Skates said the new fitness club will provide a valuable service to the community.
“I think it’s a great thing,” Skates said.
Nicholas Pinnt said he was happy to see his project receive a strong show of support from the city council.
“I was completely flattered,” he said.
The former owner of an automobile and motorcycle repair shop, Pinnt began purchasing equipment for a fitness club about a year ago when he first got the idea open a gym. This will be the first time he has owned a gym.
As he acquired more and more equipment, he and his wife filled up their home one room at a time.
“I’ve been collecting as much as I can as soon as I had the idea,” he said, “because I knew it would work.”
The club will offer strength training, bodybuilding and cardiovascular training programs, as well as weight machines, exercise equipment and punching bags.
“It’s going to have a good mix of everything,” Pinnt said.
The gym initially will be staffed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., but members will have 24-hour access through a cellphone app.
Nicholas Pinnt said several veterans already have expressed an interest in joining.
Kayla Pinnt said with the start of the new year, she hopes the gym will receive a lot of support from the community.
“It’s going to be for a great cause,” she said.
Nicholas said he has been exercising and working out for about 12 years, and now he wants to help others adopt an active lifestyle.
“It not only improved my health, but it also improved my overall discipline and mindset,” he said. “It’s just not how you look. It’s how you feel and think.”