Lake Geneva fitness club aims to help veterans stay in shape

Exercising and getting in shape is one of the more common resolutions that people make at the start of the new year.

Nicholas Pinnt of Lake Geneva wants to provide a place to help people — especially military veterans — accomplish their fitness goals.

Pinnt is getting to ready open Project Veteran Muscle, a new fitness club inside 4,000 square feet of space in the Lake Geneva Self Storage building, 901 Maxwell St.

The club will be open to the general public, but discount memberships will be available for military veterans, as well as first responders.

Although he is not a veteran himself, Pinnt said he wanted to find a way to help local veterans, so he came up with the idea of a fitness club where they could work out and exercise.

“I’ve always been deeply passionate about this country and veterans,” he said.

According to the gym’s website at projectveteranmuscle.com, regular membership will cost $42 a month and membership for veterans and first responsers will be $32 a month.

Veterans will get their first two months of membership for free, and veterans who are disabled or who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder will get free memberships.