Lake Geneva gas station could be razed and replaced

A gas station on Lake Geneva's east side could be demolished and replaced with another gas station built in its place.
Representatives from Evergreen BP LLC in Lake Geneva plan to raze the gas station/convenience store located at 300 Peller Road, which includes a Subway restaurant and a car wash.
The company plans to construct a new convenience store with an expanded fueling canopy.
The new building, as proposed, would include two tenants and would be located west of the current structure, where the existing car wash is located.
The proposal for the new convenience store does not include plans for a car wash.
Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission on Oct. 19 unanimously endorsed a general development plan for the proposal.
The proposal still has to be approved by the Lake Geneva City Council.
The plan commission conducted a public hearing regarding the proposed project, but no one spoke.
Jeff Sabel, project executive for Bayland Buildings Inc., which is working with the developers, said the convenience store could feature a Subway restaurant and another quick-service restaurant.
Sabel said plans for the development include a drive-through window, landscaping and a sidewalk near Peller Road, which is located near Main Street/state Highway 50.
"I don't see anything that would be difficult to achieve," he said.
Plan commission member Joseph Zimmer questioned if a sidewalk is needed, because there are not any other sidewalks in the area.
Zimmer asked if the developer could construct the sidewalk without removing any trees.
"If this project ends up with a sidewalk, it will be a lone soldier by itself," Zimmer said. "I don't object to the sidewalk, but I don't see it's going to get a lot of use, at least not at the start."
Plan commission member Michael Krajovic asked if the drive-through window lane, which would be located in the rear of the building, could be expanded in case a motorist decides to leave the area.
"They might have pulled in and didn't realize it was going to a 35-minute wait, and there's a car behind them and they can't escape," Krajovic said.
If aldermen approve the general development plan, the city council still has to approve a precise development plan for the project, which includes site plan, building design and landscaping.
"All of those details are forthcoming," said City Planner Michael Slavney of Vandewalle & Associates.
