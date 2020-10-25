Lake Geneva gas station could be razed and replaced

"I don't see anything that would be difficult to achieve," he said.

Plan commission member Joseph Zimmer questioned if a sidewalk is needed, because there are not any other sidewalks in the area.

Zimmer asked if the developer could construct the sidewalk without removing any trees.

"If this project ends up with a sidewalk, it will be a lone soldier by itself," Zimmer said. "I don't object to the sidewalk, but I don't see it's going to get a lot of use, at least not at the start."

Plan commission member Michael Krajovic asked if the drive-through window lane, which would be located in the rear of the building, could be expanded in case a motorist decides to leave the area.

"They might have pulled in and didn't realize it was going to a 35-minute wait, and there's a car behind them and they can't escape," Krajovic said.

If aldermen approve the general development plan, the city council still has to approve a precise development plan for the project, which includes site plan, building design and landscaping.

"All of those details are forthcoming," said City Planner Michael Slavney of Vandewalle & Associates.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.