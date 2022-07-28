Lake Geneva/Genoa City police officer has died

Walworth County this week lost one of its public servants.

Officer Donald Tyler, who was serving part-time for both the Lake Geneva Police Department and Genoa City Police Department, died on Tuesday, July 26.

In a post online Thursday, July 28, the Genoa City Police Department announced, “It's with heavy heart we announce the passing of Officer Donald Tyler. He was an asset to our department and our community. He loved with a big heart, and will be missed by us all.”

Tyler, who was 44, passed away at Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center. As one final gift he was an organ donor and gave the gift to save the lives of his fellow men and women.

He was born in Park Ridge Illinois and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1999 until his honorable discharge in 2011. Most recently he was a police officer in Genoa City and Lake Geneva and also a certified welder in the union.

In Lake Geneva, “Don was currently working for our patrol division and was assigned to the business district,” Lake Geneva Police Department Lt. Ed Gritzner said. “We ask that everyone keep Don’s family in your thoughts during this extremely difficult time.”

Just this summer he celebrated his two-year wedding anniversary with Katie Keen of Lake Geneva.

“Donald was a huge fan of dirt track racing, an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Alabama football “Roll Tide!” He had a super huge personality, always full of dad jokes and had a twisted sense of humor; but most of all, he enjoyed hanging out with his family and listening to music, especially Def Leppard,” The Genoa City Police Department stated in its Facebook post announcing his passing.

The post went on to say, “He was many things to people, a son, loving father and stepfather, a supportive brother, uncle, dog dad to D.D. and a dear friend, to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Katie Keen; his parents, Donald (Jayne) Tyler and Bunny (Daus) Tyler; his children, Abigale Tyler, Lindsey Keen, Juliana Swan and Isabella Tyler; his siblings, Heather (Scott) Mieling, Wesley Tyler and Daniel Tyler; his niece, Autumn, his nephew, Liam and many more through marriage as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Donald is further survived by his Marine brothers and sisters and police brothers and sisters.”