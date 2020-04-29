Lake Geneva health club reopens in defiance of state order

After a Lake Geneva health club exhausted all possible legal avenues to be declared an essential business, the club’s operator decided to open back up anyway.
Project Veteran Muscle, a gym that caters to military veterans and first responders, opened its doors April 25 despite being declared a nonessential business and forced to close under the state’s “Safer At Home” order to control the coronavirus pandemic.
Operator Nick Pinnt applied to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to earn classification as an essential operation allowed to remain open. After being denied, Pinnt reached out to local congressmen, but was not able to make any headway.
The club not only offers fitness equipment for nearly 100 members, it also includes avenues for veterans to speak with volunteer mental health counselors free of charge, which Pinnt feels should serve as an exemption from the state-ordered public health closure.
“I really feel like we’re under the realm of essential,” he said. “I don’t think we’re violating any law at this point.”
Pinnt acknowledged the risk of appearing to defy state law. The penalty for violating the law is a misdemeanor “violation of law related to health,” which carries a possible jail term of 30 days and a $500 fine if found guilty.
Lake Geneva police Lt. Ed Gritzner said police were unaware of the Project Veteran Muscle situation, but would look into it.
Gritzner said if the department heard about someone in potential violation of the Safer At Home mandate, the first instinct would not be to put them in handcuffs, but instead to persuade them to follow the order.
“We are not looking to write tickets or to arrest somebody,” Gritzner said. “We’re still going to seek voluntary compliance.”
Project Veteran Muscle opened last winter inside about 4,000 square feet of space in the Lake Geneva Self Storage building, 901 Maxwell St.
In March, the club closed its doors along with many other businesses under state order to prevent crowds from gathering needlessly in places where they could spread the coronavirus.
Pinnt says that ever since the club closed, he had an almost constant stream of messages from members every day asking when the gym would be back open.
Club member Alex Marino says he was one of those pushing the club to reopen.
“I think I reached out to him almost, like, every other day, like, ‘Are you open yet?’” Marino said.
Once he decided to reopen on April 25, Pinnt knew he had to make some changes to protect his customers, including shorter hours of operation to allow for more time cleaning, marks required while exercising, and a 10-person limit inside the gym.
Those alterations eased the mind of members who were glad Project Veteran Muscle was making its return.
“I was excited, but I wanted to make sure it was done right,” member Joe Brown said.
Especially for the estimated 50 military veteran members, losing access to the gym caused additional tension during the already stressful coronavirus outbreak.
Brown, Marino and Michael Kearns, all veterans, came to Project Veteran Muscle at least three times a week before the shutdown, and they said their routine was a critical part of maintaining their mental health.
“I had a brain injury, so my biggest thing is to stay active and stay busy,” Kearns said. “Downtime absolutely is my worst enemy.”
Providing that structure is why Pinnt says he felt he should reopen his business, which he says is nonprofit. Not to serve as a political protester against the governor’s order, he said, though he does see how people might see it that way.
“It’s going to be taken one way or another by the individual, but I wouldn’t just stand up and say this is a protest,” Pinnt said.
For the good of himself, the gym and the members, Pinnt is hopeful his reopening will not bring police enforcement.
“Incurring tickets and fees and stuff isn’t conducive to being able to operate a nonprofit and stay open,” he said.
