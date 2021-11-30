Lake Geneva High School meets few expectations on state report cards; Bay, Big Foot exceed expectations

The state in November released state report cards for schools. Williams Bay and Big Foot School Districts received scores of exceeding expectations, while Lake Geneva Union High School received a score of meeting few expectations.

They all made the grade when it comes to projected graduation rates but Lake Geneva High School may need to do a little more homework when it comes to assisting students who need more help in certain subject areas.

Representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released their district report cards for the 2020-2021 school year, Nov. 16.

The report cards measure which areas districts are meeting and exceeding standards and which areas they are failing to meet expectations.

The Department of Public Instruction scores the districts in what are considered four priority areas:

Achievement, which measures how students perform on state assessments using a point-based system that “gives partial credit for basic test performance and extra credit for advanced performance. The achievement score is a multi-year average of English language arts and mathematics subscores.

Growth, which measures students’ year-to-year progress on state tests.

Target group outcomes, which examines test outcomes for students that received the lowest scores on state tests.

On-track to graduation, which measures how successfully students are progressing towards graduating high school.

Each priority area is scored on a 100-point scale.

A score between 83 and 100 is a five-star rating, significantly exceeding expectations.

A score between 70 to 82.9 is a four-star rating, exceeding expectations

A score between 58 to 69.9 is a three-star rating, meeting expectations

A score between 48 to 57.9 is a two-star rating, meeting few expectations

A score between 0 to 47.9 is a one-star rating, failing to meet expectations.

The Department of Public Instruction uses up to three years of data to help measure the results for the report cards.

The 2020-2021 report cards used results from the 2020-2021, 2018-2019 and 2017-2017 school years. Assessments were not measured for the 2019-2020 school year because schools being closed the second half of the year due to the coronavirus.

Janice Eckola, director of curriculum and instruction for Lake Geneva schools, said officials from the Department of Public Instruction said some results may not be completely accurate because of assessments not being measured for the 2019-2020 school year.

“The DPI is telling us to be careful with judging the scores this year because they don’t feel it’s necessarily an accurate look at the schools,” she said.

Eckola said some students’ three-year data may not be reliable, because they may have attended elementary school during the 2018-2019 school year and middle school during the 2020-2021 school year or middle school during the 2018-2019 school year and high school during the 2020-2021 school year.

She said some students also participated in online learning during the 2020-2021 school year, which may have affected their results. While schools were open for in-person learning for the 2020-2021 year around Lake Geneva, some families still opted to keep their students home.

“It’s easy to realize that some of the students have not been in a regular school setting,” Eckola said. “If you look at our seventh graders, they haven’t had a normal school year since they were in about fourth grade.”

Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District

The Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District received an overall rating of 57.5, meeting few expectations.

The district had an overall score of 60.2 in the achievement priority area including a 62.9 score in English language arts and a 57.5 score in mathematics.

For the growth priority area, the district had an overall score of 54.6, including a 50.8 score in English language arts and 58.4 score in mathematics.

The district’s lowest score came in the target group outcomes priority area with an overall score of 32.4.

Eckola said the district is working with students who are struggling academically to improve those scores.

“We’ve looked at the good points. We’ve looked at the things we need to improve,” Eckola said. “It’s almost the end of November, and some of those things we’re working on and will continue to work on.”

Eckola said some of the district’s overall scores may have been affected because of online learning. She said students who participated in online learning may have fallen behind in some of the subject areas.

“I can tell you from the feedback that I’ve received from some students that being online is difficult,” Eckola said.

The district’s highest score came in the on-track graduation priority area with a 91.4 overall score.

Eckola said Badger High School offers a variety of programs to help students prepare for college and their careers. She said the high school also many athletic and extra curricular activities for students.

“It’s such a comprehensive high school,” Eckola said. “It’s a wonderful facility with so many offerings.”

Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District

The Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District, which includes Lake Geneva elementary and middle schools, earned an overall score of 66, meeting expectations.

The district includes Lake Geneva Middle School, Central-Denison Elementary School, Eastview Elementary School and Star Center Elementary School.

The district had an overall score of 69.4 in the achievement priority area, including a 69.4 score in English language arts and 69.3 score in mathematics.

In the growth priority area, the district has an overall score of 55.6 including a 52.7 score in English language arts and 58.4 score in mathematics.

The district had an overall score of 56 in the target group outcomes priority area and an overall score of 86.8 in the on-track graduation area.

Eckola said despite some of the lower scores, Lake Geneva schools offer a quality education to students.

“We have a lot of big positives, not that we push aside the negatives but we look at the whole picture,” Eckola said. “I think Lake Geneva schools is fortunate in that we have a community that is pretty pro-school. We have strong school boards, strong administration. I think with all of these, we’re very fortunate.”

Individual scores for the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District

Central-Denison Elementary School had an overall score of 80.4 including a 77.6 score in the achievement priority area— with a 72.3 score in English language arts and 82.9 score in mathematics.

Eastview Elementary School had an overall score of 86.1, with a 79.8 score in the achievement priority area, including a 75.2 score in English language arts and 84.4 score in mathematics.

Star Center Elementary School’s overall score was 80.8, with a 81.8 score in the achievement priority area including a 76.6 score in English language arts and 86.9 score in mathematics.

Lake Geneva Middle School’s overall score was rated at 57.6, with a 64.7 score in English language arts and 56.5 score in mathematics.

Big Foot Union High School District

The Big Foot Union High School District received an overall score of 71.5, exceeding expectations, including a 60.6 score in the achievement priority area with a 65.7 score in English language arts and 55.5 score in mathematics.

The district’s growth priority score was 71.7 with a 77.4 score in English language arts and 66 score in mathematics.

Big Foot’s score in the target group outcomes priority area was at 64.1, and the district’s on-track graduation score was at 92.7.

Doug Parker, superintendent for the Big Foot Union School District, said he is pleased with how the district performed on its report card.

“Overall, we’re happy with our scores, and we’re happy with our achievements and the growth of our students during the pandemic,” he said.

However, Parker said there still is room for improvement. He said one area the district is working on is student absenteeism. The district received a score of 80.1 for dealing with student chronic absenteeism, but Parker said the district could still do better.

“I think some kids got pretty comfortable being at home, so they’re out of their routine,” Parker said. “It’s been hard at the beginning of the year getting some of them here, so we’re working hard on chronic absenteeism.”

Parker said another area the district is working to improve on is student reading. He said sometimes it is difficult for students to improve their reading skills when they are in high school.

“It’s a lot more difficult with this age,” Parker said. “Kids usually don’t change their routines. They usually like reading or they don’t. They go to take all these other classes to graduate, so it’s difficult.”

Parker said some students may have struggled during the past year because of online learning.

“Those kids fell behind a little bit,” Parker said. “The mentality that online learning is the same as face to face is just not showing in our data. So it’s going to be very important for us to work with those kids who weren’t in our buildings last year and help them catch up with their peers.”

Parker questions whether a one-day standardized test is an accurate measure of a student’s learning abilities. He said some students do not perform well on standardized tests, but they perform well in the classroom.

“You sit them down for a test and ask them to read and write and all this other stuff for four straight hours, and they don’t do so well,” Parker said. “That does not mean the kid is not a good student. It just means that the student learns differently— that’s all.”

Williams Bay School District

The Williams May School District earned an overall score of 77.8, including a 67.3 score in the achievement priority area with a 72 score in English language arts and 62.6 score in mathematics.

The district received a score of 84.1 in the growth priority achievement area with a 88.8 score in English language arts and 79.3 score in mathematics.

In the target growth outcomes priority area, the score district received a score of 73.7, and for on-track graduation, the district received a score of 87.

William White, superintendent for the Williams Bay School District, said he is pleased with the district’s scores on the report card.

He said district officials work to make sure that students have a quality education to prepare them for life after high school.

“The majority of our kids are focused on going to a post-secondary, four-year institution,” White said. “We really work hard to provide them with a strong foundation in math, literacy and science to help them be successful in whatever career they choose.”

Williams Bay schools

Williams Bay High School had an 83.6 overall score, and a 72.8 score in the achievement priority area including an 81.3 score in English language arts and 64.3 score in mathematics.

The school had a 95.4 score in the growth priority area with a 98.3 score in English language arts and 92.6 score in mathematics.

Williams Bay High School scored 78 in the target group outcome area and a 93.5 score for on-track graduation.

The overall score for Williams Bay Middle School was 73.4 with a 60.3 score in the achievement priority including a 66.1 score in English language arts and 54.4 score in mathematics.

Williams Bay Elementary School had an overall score of 74.5 including a 69.1 score in the achievement priority area with a 68.8 score in English language arts and 69.4 score in mathematics.

White said he is pleased with scored that the district schools received on their report cards.

“For us, our report cards where pretty strong,” White said. “I believe they exceeded expectations on all levels. The high school significantly exceeded expectations.”

White said district teachers and staff works with the students individually to help them succeed in all subject areas.

“We work with each individual on where we feel they need to strengthen their academic abilities,” White said. “We want well-rounded kids that are able to go into whatever career they choose.”

