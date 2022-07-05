Lake Geneva hires new comptroller/finance director

A new comptroller/finance director has been hired for the City of Lake Geneva.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved June 13 to hire Laura Pisarcik as the city’s new comptroller/finance director.
Pisarcik will replace former Comptroller Karen Hall who left the position in late May. Hall had worked for the City of Lake Geneva since December 2017.
Pisarcik will start her new job in early July. She currently works as the finance/human resource director for the Huntley Park District in Huntley, Illinois.
City Administrator Dave Nord said nine people applied for the comptroller/finance director position.