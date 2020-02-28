Lake Geneva holds off voting on parking rate increase

Lake Geneva aldermen have delayed a proposal to increase parking to $2-an-hour throughout the downtown.

City council members approved, 5-3 during their Feb. 24 meeting, to postpone voting on a proposed rate increase, and to revisit the proposal during their March 9 meeting. The council is hoping to revisit the issue after hiring a new parking operations manager.

“Any changes we would make to this right now, we would not be able to implement it, because we don’t have a qualified person to do it,” Alderman Ken Howell said.

Aldermen Selena Proksa, Doug Skates and Cindy Flower voted “no” on delaying the decision.

The rate increase also would include increasing the parking enforcement hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The city previously proposed increasing parking to $3 an hour along the lakefront area and keeping the rate at $1 an hour in the rest of the downtown.

However, the $3-an-hour rate was met with opposition from several downtown business owners who felt that the increase would discourage people from visiting their stores.

The city is in the process of hiring a new parking operations manager after Sylvia Martinez-Mullally resigned Jan. 28.

