Lake Geneva home significantly damaged in weekend fire on Madison Street

On Saturday, Nov. 20 at 10:28 a.m., the Lake Geneva Fire Department was dispatched to the report of smoke emitting from a structure at 1042 Madison St. in Lake Geneva.

Initial arriving companies found heavy fire and black smoke blowing out the first floor windows. An aggressive interior attack knocked down the fire while other companies conducted a search of the interior and performed salvage operations. The department remained on scene until 12:10 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Automatic aid was provided by the Elkhorn, Linn, and Lyons fire departments.

The Hebron and Salem Lakes Fire Departments provided change of quarters station coverage during this incident.