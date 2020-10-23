 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva hotel tax increase headed to city council on Monday
Hotel room generic free stock image

Visitors to Lake Geneva hotels would pay a higher hotel room tax under a plan to increase the city's tax rate from 5 percent to 8 percent.

 File photo, Regional News

A proposal to increase Lake Geneva's hotel room tax rate from 5 percent to 8 percent has cleared another hurdle.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council finance, licensing & regulation committee have endorsed the $400,000-a-year increase, sending it to the full city council for final consideration.

The city council is scheduled to consider the proposal at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier was the only "no" on the finance committee, saying she fears the impact on hotels that already are struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on tourism.

"I think it's too big of a jump," Fesenmaier said.

Mayor Charlene Klein and others have supported the tax increase, saying it would generate needed revenue for city projects, including restoration of the Riviera tourism center.

If approved by the city council, the tax increase would go into effect Jan. 1.

Officials say boosting the tax rate from 5 percent to 8 percent would increase revenue from hotel visitors from about $800,000 a year to $1.2 million a year.

