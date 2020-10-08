Lake Geneva hotel tax increase idea stirs opposition

A proposal to nearly double Lake Geneva’s hotel room tax from 5 percent to 8 percent is getting mixed reviews from hotel managers and owners.
City officials are considering increasing the tax paid by hotel and motel visitors to help pay for renovations to the historic Riviera tourism landmark and for other projects.
The tax increase could cost hotel guests more than $400,00 a year by adding three percentage points to a tax that already generates $798,239 a year for Lake Geneva.
Some representatives of local hotels say the increase is too high and will hurt tourism in Lake Geneva, while others support the proposal as a way of generating more revenue for city government.
Kim Yopp, general manager of Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., said an 8-percent room tax rate would be too costly for hotel patrons.
“I think it will be a huge jump,” Yopp said. “I think it will make us higher than anyone in the county.”
However, Yopp said she is not certain if the proposed rate increase would discourage tourists from visiting Lake Geneva. The region is so popular with visitors already, she said.
She added: “But it is a big jump.”
Lake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein, who is supporting the tax increase, has said that Lake Geneva’s tax is too low, compared with other area communities already charging 8 percent.
Those communities include Whitewater and Beloit, as well as more distant destinations of Stevens Point, Eagle River, Fond Du Lac and La Crosse.
Dan Patel, owner and manager of the Geneva Wells Motel, 1060 S. Wells St., said he opposes Lake Geneva’s proposed tax increase.
Patel said the rate increase would reduce the number of people who stay at his motel and other local hotels. Especially as a small operation, he said, Geneva Wells Motel has a hard enough time attracting customers, he said.
“We don’t want to raise the tax,” he said. “It seems like we pay a high tax here already.”
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council finance, licensing & regulation committee were scheduled Oct. 6 to consider the proposed rate increase. The full city council would take final action on any proposal.
Not everyone in the local hotel industry is against the idea.
Eric Schmitt, general manager of Comfort Suites Lake Geneva East, 300 E. Main St., said the rate increase would help with the city’s finances and pay for necessary improvements.
Schmitt said he does not believe the increase from 5 percent to 8 percent would hurt tourism. Some visitors already pay $200 or $300 a night for a hotel room, he said, so a few more dollars in taxes would not likely make a big impact.
“If we were talking about a 10-percent room tax, that would be a little different,” he said. “If it’s going to fix things and make the town better, I’m for it.”
Some voiced mixed feelings on the matter.
Tammie Carstensen, general manager of Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, 300 Wrigley Drive, said she generally is not against increasing the room tax rate to 8 percent. But she feels that now is not a good time to do it when hotels have reduced services because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think if we did this a year ago, it would have been OK,” Carstensen said. “I think doing it during a pandemic is not a good practice.”
Carstensen suggested considering a hotel tax increase next year if the coronavirus pandemic becomes less of a concern. While the tax increase probably would not discourage tourists from coming to Lake Geneva, she added, she does not believe customers would be happy about paying more to rent a hotel room.
“It makes it look like the hotels raised the rate when we didn’t,” she said.
The tax increase proposal emerges as city officials are searching for ways to pay for renovations and upgrades to the Riviera lakefront landmark. The city-owned property, now more than 80 years old, is in need of repairs and improvements costing perhaps $5 million or more.
Declining to comment on the hotel tax increase idea were Stephanie Klett, president of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism organization, and Spyro Condos, president of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board.
“I don’t want to get in the middle of that,” Condos said.
