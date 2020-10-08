Lake Geneva hotel tax increase idea stirs opposition

“If we were talking about a 10-percent room tax, that would be a little different,” he said. “If it’s going to fix things and make the town better, I’m for it.”

Some voiced mixed feelings on the matter.

Tammie Carstensen, general manager of Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, 300 Wrigley Drive, said she generally is not against increasing the room tax rate to 8 percent. But she feels that now is not a good time to do it when hotels have reduced services because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think if we did this a year ago, it would have been OK,” Carstensen said. “I think doing it during a pandemic is not a good practice.”

Carstensen suggested considering a hotel tax increase next year if the coronavirus pandemic becomes less of a concern. While the tax increase probably would not discourage tourists from coming to Lake Geneva, she added, she does not believe customers would be happy about paying more to rent a hotel room.

“It makes it look like the hotels raised the rate when we didn’t,” she said.