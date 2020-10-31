Lake Geneva hotel tax increase moves toward final action

A proposal to increase Lake Geneva’s hotel room tax rate from 5 percent to 8 percent has cleared another hurdle.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council finance, licensing & regulation committee have endorsed the $400,000-a-year increase, sending it to the full city council for final consideration.

Although some expected the matter to advance to the city council Oct. 26, it was not placed on the agenda.

Mayor Charlene Klein later said a draft ordinance for the tax increase still had to be written, and that it could be ready for consideration at the Nov. 9 council meeting.

Some hotel representatives have voiced concern that the tax increase would hurt business.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier was the only “no” on the finance committee, saying she fears the impact on hotels that already are struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on tourism.

“I think it’s too big of a jump,” Fesenmaier said.