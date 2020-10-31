Lake Geneva hotel tax increase moves toward final action

A proposal to increase Lake Geneva’s hotel room tax rate from 5 percent to 8 percent has cleared another hurdle.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council finance, licensing & regulation committee have endorsed the $400,000-a-year increase, sending it to the full city council for final consideration.
Although some expected the matter to advance to the city council Oct. 26, it was not placed on the agenda.
Mayor Charlene Klein later said a draft ordinance for the tax increase still had to be written, and that it could be ready for consideration at the Nov. 9 council meeting.
Some hotel representatives have voiced concern that the tax increase would hurt business.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier was the only “no” on the finance committee, saying she fears the impact on hotels that already are struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on tourism.
“I think it’s too big of a jump,” Fesenmaier said.
Klein and others have supported the tax increase, saying it would generate needed revenue for city projects, including restoration of the Riviera tourism center.
If approved by the city council, the tax increase would go into effect Jan. 1.
Officials say boosting the tax rate from 5 percent to 8 percent would increase revenue from hotel visitors from about $800,000 a year to $1.2 million a year.
Of an estimated $815,000 collected in 2019, hotels were able to retain $16,300, or two percent. The city kept $397,494 in its general coffers, and $401,206 went to the city’s Lake Geneva Tourism Commission to promote tourist sites and events.
The city of Delavan and the town of Delavan are the only communities in Walworth County that currently have an 8 percent hotel room tax rate. Williams Bay has a 7 percent rate, and the town of Geneva has a 6 percent rate.
Other communities that have a 5 percent rate include Fontana, the village of Walworth and town of Linn.
The town of Lyons has a 3 percent room tax rate, and the towns of Bloomfield and Walworth do not collect a room tax.
Madison has a 10 percent tax rate, and Milwaukee has a 9 percent rate with a 1 percent room tax fee during the summer.
