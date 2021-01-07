Lake Geneva Hovercraft rides again planned for Winterfest, but first the lake must freeze

LAKE GENEVA — On top of marveling intricate snow sculptures, enjoying smores by the beach and other winter activities at Lake Geneva Winterfest, a local hovercraft company is planning to also be part of the festivities.
Hovercrafts were part of the Winterfest activities last year and they are planning to return again this year, so long as the lake is frozen over and as long as there are no COVID restrictions preventing the rides.
Hovercrafts are propelled by large fans located on the back of the vessel and sit on large air cushions to glide across ice, water, snow and land. Hovercrafts have been used for rescue operations on Geneva Lake where travelling on potentially thin ice is necessary.
Terry Soltow, the owner of a hovercraft sale and promotion company in Belvidere, Illinois called TLS WindSled, plans to coordinate rides Feb. 5 to Feb. 7 during the winter festival.
He said last year about 300 rides were given each day in a single hovercraft that could take four people at a time. This year he said he hopes to bring out a craft which could carry six to ten passengers at once.
During the ride, which cost $25 per person, Soltow said drivers will take passengers on a posted trail around segments of Geneva Lake. A 360 degree maneuver, several side slides and other maneuvers will be included in the ride to showcase the capabilities of the hovercrafts.
Soltow said he hopes offering hovercraft rides will expose more people to the activity. He said that while the crafts have been around since the 50s, few people have actually had the experience of riding one.
He said for him, one of the biggest thrills of the activity is watching people be amazed by their first experience on a hovercraft.
To learn more contact Soltow at tlswindsled2005@gmail.com or go to www.hovercraftusa.org.
A look inside Maxwell Mansion
Maxwell Mansion outdoor snow globes
Maxwell Mansion outdoor snow globes
Maxwell Mansion outdoor snow globes
Maxwell Mansion outdoor snow globes
Maxwell Mansion outdoor snow globes
A look inside Maxwell Mansion
A look inside Maxwell Mansion
A look inside Maxwell Mansion
A look inside Maxwell Mansion
Maxwell Mansion sale finalized with new owners, scheduling New Years events
The sale of the Maxwell Mansion, 421 Baker St. in Lake Geneva, has been finalized.
Luke and Monica Pfeifer, previously of Seattle, Washington, announced plans to purchase the property from former owner Andrew Fritz in October, and the sale was completed Dec. 22.
The sale price was not immediately available, but the property had been listed for about $3.98 million.
Luke Pfeifer said he is excited about taking over ownership of the property.
“We are honored to be able to own a property of such historical significance to the area,” Luke Pfeifer said in a press release. “Maxwell Mansion is a true hidden gem, and we look forward to the countless memories that will be created here, further enhancing its history in the years to come.”
The Maxwell Mansion property includes a carriage house and stables, with a total of 28 guest suites, as well as the Apothecary cocktail bar, Speakeasy bar, heated swimming pool, bocce ball court, outdoor fireplaces, three acres of gardens, and indoor and outdoor event space for weddings and other social gatherings.
The Pfeifers plan to host several New Years-related events as part of their recent purchase of the property.
The “Dr. Maxwell’s Cure for 2020” New Year’s Eve event is scheduled to be held from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Dec. 31, and will include hors d’ oeuvres, cocktails live DJ, heated igloos and champagne toast. The cost to attend is $100 per person.
Tony Ocean’s Rat Pack is scheduled to perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 at the mansion. The cost is $50 per person.
Tickets for the events can be purchased by visiting www.MaxwellMansion1856.com or by calling 262-248-9711.
The Pfeifers plan to host an open house celebration at Maxwell Mansion in the near future.
“We look forward to continuing unique and safe experiences at Maxwell,” Monica Pfeifer said in a press release. “In addition to our public events, we are excited to showcase our unique venue, which brings countless opportunities for corporate groups and social events, alike.”
The Pfeifers, who are Wisconsin natives, have moved back to the Lake Geneva area to take over ownership of the mansion.
The couple has worked in the hospitality industry for about 20 years.
Both had previously worked at the Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan and the Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio.
The Maxwell Mansion was built in 1856 as a summer home for Dr. Philip Maxwell, who died about three years after the mansion was built.
Maxwell’s wife, Jerutha Maxwell, remained in the home for about 25 years after Philip Maxwell had died.
The property was operated as a hotel during the 1940s and 1950s, then Ruth Ann and Christopher Brown purchased the property during the 1970s and operated it as a bed and breakfast for about 20 years.
Nancy Waspi purchased the mansion in 2002 and converted it into the Golden Oaks restaurant. Fritz then purchased the property from Waspi in 2012.
Fritz initially tried to sell Maxwell Mansion in 2017, but pulled the property off the market to focus on selling the Baker House, which he also previously owned.
After he sold the Baker House in May 2019, he decided again to sell the Maxwell Mansion property.
