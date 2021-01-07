 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva Hovercraft rides again planned for Winterfest, but first the lake must freeze
LAKE GENEVA — On top of marveling intricate snow sculptures, enjoying smores by the beach and other winter activities at Lake Geneva Winterfest, a local hovercraft company is planning to also be part of the festivities.

Hovercrafts were part of the Winterfest activities last year and they are planning to return again this year, so long as the lake is frozen over and as long as there are no COVID restrictions preventing the rides.

Hovercrafts are propelled by large fans located on the back of the vessel and sit on large air cushions to glide across ice, water, snow and land. Hovercrafts have been used for rescue operations on Geneva Lake where travelling on potentially thin ice is necessary.

Terry Soltow, the owner of a hovercraft sale and promotion company in Belvidere, Illinois called TLS WindSled, plans to coordinate rides Feb. 5 to Feb. 7 during the winter festival.

He said last year about 300 rides were given each day in a single hovercraft that could take four people at a time. This year he said he hopes to bring out a craft which could carry six to ten passengers at once.

During the ride, which cost $25 per person, Soltow said drivers will take passengers on a posted trail around segments of Geneva Lake. A 360 degree maneuver, several side slides and other maneuvers will be included in the ride to showcase the capabilities of the hovercrafts.

Soltow said he hopes offering hovercraft rides will expose more people to the activity. He said that while the crafts have been around since the 50s, few people have actually had the experience of riding one.

He said for him, one of the biggest thrills of the activity is watching people be amazed by their first experience on a hovercraft.

To learn more contact Soltow at tlswindsled2005@gmail.com or go to www.hovercraftusa.org.

