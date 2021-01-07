Lake Geneva Hovercraft rides again planned for Winterfest, but first the lake must freeze

LAKE GENEVA — On top of marveling intricate snow sculptures, enjoying smores by the beach and other winter activities at Lake Geneva Winterfest, a local hovercraft company is planning to also be part of the festivities.

Hovercrafts were part of the Winterfest activities last year and they are planning to return again this year, so long as the lake is frozen over and as long as there are no COVID restrictions preventing the rides.

Hovercrafts are propelled by large fans located on the back of the vessel and sit on large air cushions to glide across ice, water, snow and land. Hovercrafts have been used for rescue operations on Geneva Lake where travelling on potentially thin ice is necessary.

Terry Soltow, the owner of a hovercraft sale and promotion company in Belvidere, Illinois called TLS WindSled, plans to coordinate rides Feb. 5 to Feb. 7 during the winter festival.

He said last year about 300 rides were given each day in a single hovercraft that could take four people at a time. This year he said he hopes to bring out a craft which could carry six to ten passengers at once.

