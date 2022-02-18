 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Geneva ice castle closed for the weekend Feb. 18-20, crews assessing damage

The Lake Geneva ice castle is closed this weekend Friday, Feb. 18-20 and it remains unclear if it will reopen this season after warm temperatures. 

“Our crew is assessing the castle and making repairs caused by the warm temperatures and rain we experienced earlier this week,” Melissa Smuzynski, a spokesperson for the ice castle said Friday, Feb. 18. 

“If we can reopen, it would not be until after Monday, February 21. We have notified everyone who had purchased tickets for this weekend and issued automatic refunds.”

