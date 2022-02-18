Lake Geneva ice castle closed for the weekend Feb. 18-20, crews assessing damage

The Lake Geneva ice castle is closed this weekend Friday, Feb. 18-20 and it remains unclear if it will reopen this season after warm temperatures.
“Our crew is assessing the castle and making repairs caused by the warm temperatures and rain we experienced earlier this week,” Melissa Smuzynski, a spokesperson for the ice castle said Friday, Feb. 18.
“If we can reopen, it would not be until after Monday, February 21. We have notified everyone who had purchased tickets for this weekend and issued automatic refunds.”
Watch now: A look inside the 2022 Lake Geneva ice castle
A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers in Racine County touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.
The couple used to work at Scuttlebutts, what is now Oak Fire, in Lake Geneva. They were inspired by the Swedish pancakes that were served there and now offer them to locals who have expressed they missed them, Antonia added.