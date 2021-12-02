Lake Geneva Jaycees, Piggly Wiggly help area food pantries

The Lake Geneva Jaycees and Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly joined forces this Thanksgiving season to help those in need.

Together, the local civic organization and grocery store teamed up to donate over 125 Thanksgiving dinners to the Lake Geneva Food Pantry, Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank, and the Mt. Zion Food Pantry.

The Jaycees also donated $1,000 each to five area pantries — Elkhorn Food Pantry, Pell Lake St. Mary’s Memorial Food Pantry, Lake Geneva Food Pantry, Mt. Zion Food Pantry and the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank.

Community involvement and building strong leadership skills are the core principles of the Lake Geneva Jaycees.

To support its efforts, people can make donations to the Jaycees or by visiting Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, which has locations in Lake Geneva, Delavan and Kenosha.