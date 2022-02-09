Lake Geneva Jaycees plan annual Pub & Grub Crawl

A weekend of food and drinks can be enjoyed while helping out local veterans.

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Jaycees plan to host their third annual Pub & Grub Crawl, May 13 through 15, in the Lake Geneva area. The event will include 15 participating bars and restaurants offering food and drink specials to people participating in the Pub & Grub Crawl.

As part of the event, attendees purchase a wristband which they can use to purchase specialty menu items and receive discounts at the participating businesses.

Proceeds from this year’s Pub & Grub Crawl will be donated to the Walworth County Veterans Service Office.

About 5,000 people attended the event last year.

Members of the Lake Geneva Jaycees announced plans for the event during the Jan. 10 Lake Geneva Tourism Commission meeting.

Nick Ponsonby, executive vice president of Lake Geneva Jaycees, said this year’s event will feature a “main center” location where people can pre-register and check in to participate in the Pub & Grub Crawl.

“They will have a base point where they can go out to the events.” Ponsonby said. “Our participants — our restaurants and bars — can make it more easy for them to participate and have semi-organized crawls throughout the city.”

Stephen Schroeder, Lake Geneva Jaycees board member, said a “welcome event” will be held May 13 to encourage more people from out of town to participate.

“It will give every participant an opportunity to come and get a hotel room on Friday and hopefully stay for the rest of the weekend,” Schroeder said. “It’s an added attraction. We will have food and beverages, and we’ll also have a band to host and kick off the party and show the hospitality that Lake Geneva has.”

Members of the tourism commission unanimously approved to award a $15,000 grant to the Lake Geneva Jaycees to help them advertise and market the event. The group had initially requested a $20,000 grant.

Alderman Richard Hedlund, who also is a member of the tourism commission, said even though he is in favor of the event, he does not feel the group should receive a $20,000 grant when the tourism commission awarded them $10,000 last year.

Hedlund said the Jaycees also plans to use a portion of the grant money to produce T-shirts, wristbands, cups, koozies and other promotional items. He said he does not feel those items will help attract people to Lake Geneva.

“You’re asking for $20,000, because you want the tourism commission to give souvenirs to other people,” Hedlund said. “I don’t think that’s really promoting Downtown and putting heads in beds.”

Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, said she feels those types of items will help promote the event and the City of Lake Geneva. She said the Pub & Grub Crawl attracts many people to Lake Geneva each year.

“I have a different take on things like T-shirts and cups, because when you brand an area, anyway you can and brand your product, it’s important,” Klett said. “So I’m excited about their plan. I think they will take it to the next level.”

Schroeder said they plan to advertise the event in the Lake Geneva area and about 100 miles away from Lake Geneva area. He said about 71% of the people who attended the event last year were from Illinois. He said the people who attend from out of state will most likely stay in a hotel.

“Those people are driving too far to not get a hotel room,” Schroeder said. “We want people here for the weekend. It’s not a one-day pub crawl. It’s a three-day pub crawl.”

