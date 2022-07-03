Lake Geneva Jaycees plans to make a "big bang" for Venetian Fest's 60th anniversary

Members of the Lake Geneva Jaycees plan to make a “big bang” for Venetian Fest’s 60th anniversary.

This year’s Venetian Fest will be held Aug. 17 through Aug. 21 in areas of Flat Iron Park, Seminary Park and Library Park in Downtown Lake Geneva.

The event, which is hosted by the Lake Geneva Jaycees, will feature live music, carnival rides, beer tent, boat parade and fireworks display.

Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission unanimously awarded a $40,000 grant to the Jaycees June 13 to help them pay for costs related to the festival.

About $25,000 of the grant funding will be used to help pay for the fireworks display, and about $15,000 will be used to help market and advertise the event.

Ryan Lasch, Venetian Fest chairman, said the Jaycees plan to conduct a more impressive fireworks display this year than in the past to celebrate the festival’s 60th anniversary.

Lasch said the Jaycees and the fireworks company also will provide funding for the display. The City of Lake Geneva usually contributes about $10,000 for the Venetian Fest fireworks, but Lasch said the Jaycees are requesting more funding this year to host a bigger display and because of the increase cost of fireworks.

The fireworks display is set to be held Aug. 21 at dusk and will last between 18 to 22 minutes.

“People’s attention span after about 20 minutes, they will lose interest,” Lasch said. “So when talking to the fireworks company, no matter how big the show, whether it’s a $25,000 show, a $50,000 show or a $100,000 show, it’s still 18 to 22 minutes. It’s how much you pack into that 22 minutes.”

Zakia Pirzada, tourism commission member, said she was in favor of awarding the Jaycees the $40,000 grant to help them put on an impressive fireworks display this year. She said Venetian Fest attracts many visitors to Lake Geneva, and the fireworks display is one of the main highlights of the event.

“I think this will be the best fireworks display in Lake Geneva, because that is a very busy weekend and a lot of people come to see the fireworks,” Pirzada said. “This is the only time we do fireworks in Lake Geneva. I’m hoping for the best fireworks in Lake Geneva in 60 years.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund, who also is a member of the tourism commission, said even though $40,000 is a lot of money, the funding would help the Jaycees host a large fireworks display for the festival’s 60th anniversary.

“It’s a big anniversary. It’s a lot of years,” Hedlund said. “The goal is to have the biggest fireworks show in Lake Geneva.”

The rest of the grant money will be used to advertise and promote the event.

Lasch said the Jaycees plan to advertise the festival in the Milwaukee and Madison areas and McHenry County, Illinois to help attract more out-of-town visitors.

“The reason for that is to try to bring people to spend the night,” Lasch said. “We’re going to focus our advertising on Sunday night. That’s a night that doesn’t get a lot of stays, so we’re going to focus our advertising on that night and obviously the rest of Venetian Fest, as well.”

Lasch said the Jaycees also plan to work with the Lake Geneva hotels to offer discounts and specials to encourage more overnight stays.

Pirzada told Lasch to contact all the hotels in Lake Geneva to help them become a part of the event.

“We want to promote all the hotels in town, not just one or two,” Pirzada said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.