Lake Geneva July 4 children's parade returns after two-year hiatus

The Fourth of July tradition of children riding on their decorated bicycles, wagons and scooters by Downtown Lake Geneva is set to return this year.

Members of the Frank Kresen American Legion Post 24 are set to host their annual Fourth of July parade 10 a.m., July 4.

The parade returns after a two-year hiatus. The parade was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus and cancelled again in 2021.

Becki Kuchenberg, member of the American Legion Post, said she is looking forward to the parade returning this Fourth of July.

“We’re just really excited about it,” Kuchenberg said. “It’s been a tradition for years and years. I’m 46 years old, and I use to be in it when I was a little girl. It’s one of the traditions we’ve always done, and we’re excited to bring it back.”

The highlight of the parade is children dressing up in costumes and riding on decorated bikes or wagons through Downtown Lake Geneva.

Participants line up at Eastview Elementary School, 535 Sage St., at 9:30 a.m. and then travel through the parade route, which goes to Dodge Street, then Center Street and onto Henry Street to the American Legion Post building, 735 Henry St., for a Fourth of July ceremony. Parade participants are not required to register ahead of time.

Kuchenberg said between 30 to 50 children participate in the parade each year. The ages of the participants range from 4 to 12 years old.

“It was pretty big for a while,” Kuchenberg said. “During COVID, we totally didn’t do it. Last year when we didn’t do it, and there were a couple of people who said, ‘What happened? Why aren’t we doing a parade?’ I think a lot of people will be happy that we’re bringing it back.”

Kuchenberg said the parade also attracts many spectators.

“We get quite a few people who come out of their house or come on down and park on the side streets,” Kuchenberg said. “It’s nothing like the Christmas parade or anything like that. So it’s not quite that big, but we get quite a few spectators.”

The parade concludes at the American Legion Post building for a Fourth of July ceremony, which includes the saying of the “Pledge of Allegiance,” a 21-gun salute and award presentations for the best costumes and decorated bicycles or wagons.

Cash prizes are awarded in three age categories, 4 years and younger; 5 years to 8 years; and 9 years to 12 years. Children also will receive ice cream during the ceremony.

“The ceremony is usually in the front yard of the American Legion, but this year it’s going to be in the backyard,” Kuchenberg said. “It’s gotten bigger, and it should just be there and we’re keeping people out of the street.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.