Lake Geneva Kilwins Chocolates closes temporarily due to staffing shortage, hopefully reopening Sept. 1
Kilwins Chocolates on Broad and West Main Streets announced a temporary closure on Friday, Aug. 20 due to a staffing shortage.

“Due to staffing issues we have to close until further notice. We’ll be posting updated hours as soon as we are able,” Kilwins Lake Geneva posted on its Facebook page. “Please forgive us, we are so sorry to disappoint! We hope that you understand.”

The shop will hopefully reopen again on Wednesday, Sept. 1, a Kilwins employee, who declined to give his name, told the Regional News on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Kilwins handles staffing shortages every year around this time when student employees return to school, the employee said. This year, they just happened to lose more staff than usual.

Kilwins will be posting updated hours on its Facebook page.

