Lake Geneva library announces new operating hours
The Lake Geneva Public Library has recently announced the second phase of its re-opening during the coronavirus .

The library at 918 W. Main St. will be open for curbside service from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Indoor public access is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The library will be closed for a staff in-service day Oct. 2 and will be open for curbside service only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 10.

Library officials require patrons to wear a face mask for entry and while in the building.

The current maximum capacity inside the library is 40 people.

Library staff sanitizes surfaces and quarantines returned materials for four days.

