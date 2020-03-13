Lake Geneva library launches living history interview program

An idea that began in New York City’s famed Grand Central Station is coming to Lake Geneva with a simple offer to people here: Tell your story.
A nonprofit group called StoryCorps is partnering with the Lake Geneva Public Library for a year-long program focused on recording community stories that reflect a range of human experiences and values.
The program, which is free of charge, will serve as a means for area residents to share life experiences that matter to them with a loved one, while also preserving the recording for future generations.
“I’m thrilled this opportunity is available in Lake Geneva,” said Chris Brookes, project leader for the Lake Geneva StoryCorps project.
A StoryCorps team from New York, along with local facilitators who will be assisting participants, plans to travel to Lake Geneva to introduce the program to the community at a future date to be determined.
Duanne Lafrenz, a board member of the library’s fundraising foundation, who served as a liaison to the StoryCorps group, said the program will serve an important purpose to capture local history in the Lake Geneva area.
The foundation and other sponsors are funding the program so that participants can tell their stories for free.
“We have a lot of diverse history in this area,” Lafrenz said. “And we think it’s worth preserving with eyewitness reports.”
The program will provide area residents an opportunity to record a 40-minute conversation with a friend or family member about topics and experiences that matter to them.
Participants can invite a loved one, or anyone else of their choosing, to record an interview at the library in a private room. They will first meet with a trained facilitator who will explain and assist with the interview process.
Each participant will receive a copy of their recording to keep, and a digital file will go to the American Folklore Center at the Library of Congress in Washington D.C., where it will be preserved for generations to come. Participants will also have the option of archiving the recording at the Lake Geneva library.
Library director Emily Kornak said the library’s fundraising foundation looked for an organization like StoryCorps to assist with capturing and preserving local stories and histories.
“They looked at a few different options, and StoryCorps received the most support, because they are a national nonprofit,” Kornak said. “They have experience, expertise and they provide a lot of training.”
StoryCorps, based in New York City, was founded in 2003 with the opening of the first recording booth in Grand Central Terminal. The project has since expanded into communities across all 50 states.
This is the first time StoryCorps has reached into Walworth County.
Founder Dave Isay said the act of recording a personal history can become a deeply moving experience.
“Looking a loved one in the eyes and asking about his or her life is one of the greatest gifts we can give one another,” Isay said. “Documenting that conversation for posterity tells them that they won’t be forgotten.”
Those who are interested in participating but cannot attend a recording session at the library can request a facilitator to meet them at an alternative location.
Library staffers have details about how to arrange and prepare for an interview.
“It’s called an interview, but to me, it’s more of a conversation,” Brookes said. “One person doesn’t sit with a list of questions and say, ‘How did you do this, how did you feel?’ It’s an open conversation.”
Brookes said the partnership with StoryCorps is unique, because several community organizations have attempted to record similar conversations in the past, but they lacked an ability to preserve and archive the recordings for future listeners. That will now be possible through archives at the Lake Geneva library and the Library of Congress.
There will be 12 facilitators trained by StoryCorps staff to assist with interviews at the library.
Following the first year of the partnership with StoryCorps, the library will be able to keep recording equipment and continue collecting personal histories.
People of all sorts of backgrounds and walks of life are typically interested in such a program, Brookes said. Interview partners could be a grandparent and grandchild, parent and child, or just two old friends.
“It is wide open,” she said.
Kornak said choosing an interview partner can affect the type of story that comes out.
“That openness gives you that potential to find so many interesting stories that you might not hear otherwise,” she said.
Lafrenz said the recordings will be valuable to those who want to do family-related historical research in the future.
“The recordings will be preserved and available 20, 30, 50 years from now for future generations to access,” he said.
Some StoryCorps recordings have been shared on National Public Radio’s Morning Edition and on Wisconsin Public Television, as well as through StoryCorps’ podcast, animated shorts, digital platforms and best-selling books.
“This is a huge opportunity for a community like Lake Geneva,” Brookes said. “We are a very small town, and we have such a rich history.”
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that the program's starting date has been postponed, because organizers in New York do not want to travel to Lake Geneva during the coronavirus outbreak.