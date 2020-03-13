Lake Geneva library launches living history interview program

This is the first time StoryCorps has reached into Walworth County.

Founder Dave Isay said the act of recording a personal history can become a deeply moving experience.

“Looking a loved one in the eyes and asking about his or her life is one of the greatest gifts we can give one another,” Isay said. “Documenting that conversation for posterity tells them that they won’t be forgotten.”

Those who are interested in participating but cannot attend a recording session at the library can request a facilitator to meet them at an alternative location.

Library staffers have details about how to arrange and prepare for an interview.

“It’s called an interview, but to me, it’s more of a conversation,” Brookes said. “One person doesn’t sit with a list of questions and say, ‘How did you do this, how did you feel?’ It’s an open conversation.”

Brookes said the partnership with StoryCorps is unique, because several community organizations have attempted to record similar conversations in the past, but they lacked an ability to preserve and archive the recordings for future listeners. That will now be possible through archives at the Lake Geneva library and the Library of Congress.