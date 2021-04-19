Lake Geneva Library offers kits to help those with memory problems

The Lake Geneva Public Library offers Memory and Dementia Kits for those experiencing or caring for some with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.
Each kit comes in a clear plastic backpack and can be found near the large print collection in the library. They can be checked out for two weeks and renewed if needed.
Memory Kits were purchased from MEternaly, and are themed for reminiscence therapy. Themes include: Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter, Cats, Dogs, the Farm and more.
A variety of activities such as DVDs, photo/activity cards, and memory mats are included. Memory mats are specially designed to show multiple pictures of an activity such as camping or fishing and invite those gathered around to share their favorite memories.
Three dementia kits were put together by combining items which corresponded to a different stage of dementia — early, middle, and late stages. Kits include items such as puzzles, water painting pictures and other reusable activities. With the painting, the colors disappear when they dry.
