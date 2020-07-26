You are the owner of this article.
Lake Geneva library patrons learn to stay connected with virtual programs
With a limited number of people allowed inside the Lake Geneva Public Library, staff members are using virtual programming to keep people connected to the library.

Only 20 patrons are allowed in the library at a time, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the need to limit spreading the virus within large group gatherings.

In recent weeks, the library has hosted virtual programs online related to nutrition, gardening, health and local history. Even the library’s monthly book club is meeting through the online program called Zoom.

David Desimone, site coordinator for Black Point Estate & Gardens, said a virtual program that his organization hosted in April attracted about 85 people from throughout the region.

“We didn’t have high expectations at first,” Desimone said. “But we were pleased and surprised with attendance.”

Representatives from the Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM plan to conduct a virtual presentation about the history of Yerkes Observatory from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 28 and another entitled “Dark Skies Above Lake Geneva” at 7 p.m. Aug. 4.

A presentation about the women’s suffrage and the women’s right to vote will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18. The program coincides with the 100th anniversary of the signing of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Interested participants can register to attend a virtual program by contacting library staffer Rachel Strehlow at rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.

“It’s easy to do,” Strehlow said. “Some people contact me five minutes before a presentation starts and ask me if they can attend, then I send them a link.”

Library Director Emily Kornak said she is pleased with the response that the virtual programs have received.

“I know our librarians are planning virtual events for all ages and interests,” Kornak said.

Desimone said representatives from Black Point Estate plan to conduct more virtual programs for the library during the next few months. He said the virtual programs seem to allow more audience participation than in-person programs.

“People can ask questions in real time,” Desimone said. “The moderator can point out a question to the presenter, and they can answer it on the spot, or it be put in a queue to be answered later, so it’s not forgotten.”

The library also is conducting its summer reading program virtually this year. Participants can register by visiting the library’s website.

About 165 people have registered to participate in the reading program.

People joining the program record the number of books they have read on the site. She said there is no set requirement for the number of books people have to read in order to join the program.

Participants can win gift cards to local businesses and restaurants for participating in summer reading.

“They can read whatever they have time for,” Strehlow said. “We’re just encouraging people to read.”

Strehlow said officials plan to continue virtual programs even if the library begins to return to normal operations.

“It’s a good way to reach out to people who can’t travel to Lake Geneva,” she said. “We’re looking forward to doing more virtual programs in the future.”

Desimone said he agrees that virual events are here to stay.

“Even when things get back to normal, I think people are going to want to have the virtual meetings,” he said. “It’s another tool we have in our toolbox.”

The library currently is open for public access from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Curbside service is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Strehlow said she is not certain when the library will return to normal operating hours.

“It’s a decision we haven’t made yet,” she said. “The library board is keeping up to date on what is going on with the virus. It’s a decision that would come from them.”

