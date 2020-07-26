Lake Geneva library patrons learn to stay connected with virtual programs

With a limited number of people allowed inside the Lake Geneva Public Library, staff members are using virtual programming to keep people connected to the library.
Only 20 patrons are allowed in the library at a time, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the need to limit spreading the virus within large group gatherings.
In recent weeks, the library has hosted virtual programs online related to nutrition, gardening, health and local history. Even the library’s monthly book club is meeting through the online program called Zoom.
David Desimone, site coordinator for Black Point Estate & Gardens, said a virtual program that his organization hosted in April attracted about 85 people from throughout the region.
“We didn’t have high expectations at first,” Desimone said. “But we were pleased and surprised with attendance.”
Representatives from the Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM plan to conduct a virtual presentation about the history of Yerkes Observatory from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 28 and another entitled “Dark Skies Above Lake Geneva” at 7 p.m. Aug. 4.
A presentation about the women’s suffrage and the women’s right to vote will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18. The program coincides with the 100th anniversary of the signing of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Interested participants can register to attend a virtual program by contacting library staffer Rachel Strehlow at rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
“It’s easy to do,” Strehlow said. “Some people contact me five minutes before a presentation starts and ask me if they can attend, then I send them a link.”
Library Director Emily Kornak said she is pleased with the response that the virtual programs have received.
“I know our librarians are planning virtual events for all ages and interests,” Kornak said.
Desimone said representatives from Black Point Estate plan to conduct more virtual programs for the library during the next few months. He said the virtual programs seem to allow more audience participation than in-person programs.
“People can ask questions in real time,” Desimone said. “The moderator can point out a question to the presenter, and they can answer it on the spot, or it be put in a queue to be answered later, so it’s not forgotten.”
The library also is conducting its summer reading program virtually this year. Participants can register by visiting the library’s website.
About 165 people have registered to participate in the reading program.
People joining the program record the number of books they have read on the site. She said there is no set requirement for the number of books people have to read in order to join the program.
Participants can win gift cards to local businesses and restaurants for participating in summer reading.
“They can read whatever they have time for,” Strehlow said. “We’re just encouraging people to read.”
Strehlow said officials plan to continue virtual programs even if the library begins to return to normal operations.
“It’s a good way to reach out to people who can’t travel to Lake Geneva,” she said. “We’re looking forward to doing more virtual programs in the future.”
Desimone said he agrees that virual events are here to stay.
“Even when things get back to normal, I think people are going to want to have the virtual meetings,” he said. “It’s another tool we have in our toolbox.”
The library currently is open for public access from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Curbside service is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Strehlow said she is not certain when the library will return to normal operating hours.
“It’s a decision we haven’t made yet,” she said. “The library board is keeping up to date on what is going on with the virus. It’s a decision that would come from them.”
Birthday Parade 1
Birthday Parade 2
Birthday Parade 3
Birthday Parade 4
Birthday Parade 5
Birthday Parade 6
Birthday Parade 7
Birthday Parade 8
Birthday Parade 9
Domestic violence shelter may not open before 2022
ELKHORN — The group planning Walworth County’s first domestic violence shelter says it could take another year or more before the shelter opens its doors.
New Beginnings, which serves hundreds of domestic violence victims each year, plans to open a new emergency shelter in a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St. in downtown Elkhorn.
The group won a hard-fought battle with its critics June 29 when Elkhorn aldermen agreed to issue a permit allowing the shelter for women and children to open in the downtown location.
Neighbors and other opponents had voiced fears that a domestic violence organization would bring the threat of violence and other problems into the neighborhood.
With that conflict resolved, New Beginnings leaders are making plans to take over the vacant building on Church Street and transform it into a place offering safe haven and recovery for victims.
But the group cautions that the shelter will not be available soon.
“We still have some work to do,” said Janis Scharnott, president of the New Beginnings board of directors.
Scharnott said she and others hope to open the shelter next year, although she said it also could be 2022 before the facility is ready.
The first order of business is to comply with a couple of requirements that the Elkhorn City Council placed on its permit approval. New Beginnings must demonstrate that the shelter has at least 27 parking spaces, and that an agreement exists with a neighbor on a shared driveway.
The parking spaces already are part of the plan, but the driveway deal could get a little more tricky.
The neighbor involved in the shared driveway, Julie Taylor, has been one of the most outspoken opponents of the domestic violence shelter over the past couple of years.
Taylor could not be reached for comment.
Raymond Dall’Osto, attorney for New Beginnings, said he is optimistic that the shared driveway agreement will come together. A similar agreement was in place on the property for many years with previous occupants of the old medical clinic, he said.
Dall’Osto also said he does not believe that Elkhorn aldermen intended to grant a permit hamstrung by insurmountable obstacles.
“Once they granted it,” he said, “they just want it to go forward.”
When the driveway agreement is resolved, New Beginnings will complete a property ownership transfer with Aurora Health Care, which is donating the building for the purpose of supporting the domestic violence shelter.
The 9,400-square-foot facility, which will become the first such shelter in Walworth County, will house up to a dozen women and children who are fleeing from their abusers.
Once the property is in hand, New Beginnings hopes to raise donations for an interior remodeling and refurbishment of the former medical clinic.
Scharnott said her nonprofit organization hopes to find volunteers or other supporters who will help to control costs on the remodeling job that is needed inside the building. She would not discuss the possible costs of getting the property ready.
“There are all kinds of factors,” she said.
The shelter could be ready to open to the public in 2021, Scharnott said, but she is conservatively projecting that it will happen by 2022.
“We working on things,” she said. “But I don’t want to be too overly optimistic.”
Birthday Parade 1
Birthday Parade 2
Birthday Parade 3
Birthday Parade 4
Birthday Parade 5
Birthday Parade 6
Birthday Parade 7
Birthday Parade 8
Birthday Parade 9
Domestic violence shelter may not open before 2022
ELKHORN — The group planning Walworth County’s first domestic violence shelter says it could take another year or more before the shelter opens its doors.
New Beginnings, which serves hundreds of domestic violence victims each year, plans to open a new emergency shelter in a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St. in downtown Elkhorn.
The group won a hard-fought battle with its critics June 29 when Elkhorn aldermen agreed to issue a permit allowing the shelter for women and children to open in the downtown location.
Neighbors and other opponents had voiced fears that a domestic violence organization would bring the threat of violence and other problems into the neighborhood.
With that conflict resolved, New Beginnings leaders are making plans to take over the vacant building on Church Street and transform it into a place offering safe haven and recovery for victims.
But the group cautions that the shelter will not be available soon.
“We still have some work to do,” said Janis Scharnott, president of the New Beginnings board of directors.
Scharnott said she and others hope to open the shelter next year, although she said it also could be 2022 before the facility is ready.
The first order of business is to comply with a couple of requirements that the Elkhorn City Council placed on its permit approval. New Beginnings must demonstrate that the shelter has at least 27 parking spaces, and that an agreement exists with a neighbor on a shared driveway.
The parking spaces already are part of the plan, but the driveway deal could get a little more tricky.
The neighbor involved in the shared driveway, Julie Taylor, has been one of the most outspoken opponents of the domestic violence shelter over the past couple of years.
Taylor could not be reached for comment.
Raymond Dall’Osto, attorney for New Beginnings, said he is optimistic that the shared driveway agreement will come together. A similar agreement was in place on the property for many years with previous occupants of the old medical clinic, he said.
Dall’Osto also said he does not believe that Elkhorn aldermen intended to grant a permit hamstrung by insurmountable obstacles.
“Once they granted it,” he said, “they just want it to go forward.”
When the driveway agreement is resolved, New Beginnings will complete a property ownership transfer with Aurora Health Care, which is donating the building for the purpose of supporting the domestic violence shelter.
The 9,400-square-foot facility, which will become the first such shelter in Walworth County, will house up to a dozen women and children who are fleeing from their abusers.
Once the property is in hand, New Beginnings hopes to raise donations for an interior remodeling and refurbishment of the former medical clinic.
Scharnott said her nonprofit organization hopes to find volunteers or other supporters who will help to control costs on the remodeling job that is needed inside the building. She would not discuss the possible costs of getting the property ready.
“There are all kinds of factors,” she said.
The shelter could be ready to open to the public in 2021, Scharnott said, but she is conservatively projecting that it will happen by 2022.
“We working on things,” she said. “But I don’t want to be too overly optimistic.”
Birthday Parade 1
Birthday Parade 2
Birthday Parade 3
Birthday Parade 4
Birthday Parade 5
Birthday Parade 6
Birthday Parade 7
Birthday Parade 8
Birthday Parade 9
Domestic violence shelter may not open before 2022
ELKHORN — The group planning Walworth County’s first domestic violence shelter says it could take another year or more before the shelter opens its doors.
New Beginnings, which serves hundreds of domestic violence victims each year, plans to open a new emergency shelter in a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St. in downtown Elkhorn.
The group won a hard-fought battle with its critics June 29 when Elkhorn aldermen agreed to issue a permit allowing the shelter for women and children to open in the downtown location.
Neighbors and other opponents had voiced fears that a domestic violence organization would bring the threat of violence and other problems into the neighborhood.
With that conflict resolved, New Beginnings leaders are making plans to take over the vacant building on Church Street and transform it into a place offering safe haven and recovery for victims.
But the group cautions that the shelter will not be available soon.
“We still have some work to do,” said Janis Scharnott, president of the New Beginnings board of directors.
Scharnott said she and others hope to open the shelter next year, although she said it also could be 2022 before the facility is ready.
The first order of business is to comply with a couple of requirements that the Elkhorn City Council placed on its permit approval. New Beginnings must demonstrate that the shelter has at least 27 parking spaces, and that an agreement exists with a neighbor on a shared driveway.
The parking spaces already are part of the plan, but the driveway deal could get a little more tricky.
The neighbor involved in the shared driveway, Julie Taylor, has been one of the most outspoken opponents of the domestic violence shelter over the past couple of years.
Taylor could not be reached for comment.
Raymond Dall’Osto, attorney for New Beginnings, said he is optimistic that the shared driveway agreement will come together. A similar agreement was in place on the property for many years with previous occupants of the old medical clinic, he said.
Dall’Osto also said he does not believe that Elkhorn aldermen intended to grant a permit hamstrung by insurmountable obstacles.
“Once they granted it,” he said, “they just want it to go forward.”
When the driveway agreement is resolved, New Beginnings will complete a property ownership transfer with Aurora Health Care, which is donating the building for the purpose of supporting the domestic violence shelter.
The 9,400-square-foot facility, which will become the first such shelter in Walworth County, will house up to a dozen women and children who are fleeing from their abusers.
Once the property is in hand, New Beginnings hopes to raise donations for an interior remodeling and refurbishment of the former medical clinic.
Scharnott said her nonprofit organization hopes to find volunteers or other supporters who will help to control costs on the remodeling job that is needed inside the building. She would not discuss the possible costs of getting the property ready.
“There are all kinds of factors,” she said.
The shelter could be ready to open to the public in 2021, Scharnott said, but she is conservatively projecting that it will happen by 2022.
“We working on things,” she said. “But I don’t want to be too overly optimistic.”
Birthday Parade 1
Birthday Parade 2
Birthday Parade 3
Birthday Parade 4
Birthday Parade 5
Birthday Parade 6
Birthday Parade 7
Birthday Parade 8
Birthday Parade 9
Domestic violence shelter may not open before 2022
ELKHORN — The group planning Walworth County’s first domestic violence shelter says it could take another year or more before the shelter opens its doors.
New Beginnings, which serves hundreds of domestic violence victims each year, plans to open a new emergency shelter in a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St. in downtown Elkhorn.
The group won a hard-fought battle with its critics June 29 when Elkhorn aldermen agreed to issue a permit allowing the shelter for women and children to open in the downtown location.
Neighbors and other opponents had voiced fears that a domestic violence organization would bring the threat of violence and other problems into the neighborhood.
With that conflict resolved, New Beginnings leaders are making plans to take over the vacant building on Church Street and transform it into a place offering safe haven and recovery for victims.
But the group cautions that the shelter will not be available soon.
“We still have some work to do,” said Janis Scharnott, president of the New Beginnings board of directors.
Scharnott said she and others hope to open the shelter next year, although she said it also could be 2022 before the facility is ready.
The first order of business is to comply with a couple of requirements that the Elkhorn City Council placed on its permit approval. New Beginnings must demonstrate that the shelter has at least 27 parking spaces, and that an agreement exists with a neighbor on a shared driveway.
The parking spaces already are part of the plan, but the driveway deal could get a little more tricky.
The neighbor involved in the shared driveway, Julie Taylor, has been one of the most outspoken opponents of the domestic violence shelter over the past couple of years.
Taylor could not be reached for comment.
Raymond Dall’Osto, attorney for New Beginnings, said he is optimistic that the shared driveway agreement will come together. A similar agreement was in place on the property for many years with previous occupants of the old medical clinic, he said.
Dall’Osto also said he does not believe that Elkhorn aldermen intended to grant a permit hamstrung by insurmountable obstacles.
“Once they granted it,” he said, “they just want it to go forward.”
When the driveway agreement is resolved, New Beginnings will complete a property ownership transfer with Aurora Health Care, which is donating the building for the purpose of supporting the domestic violence shelter.
The 9,400-square-foot facility, which will become the first such shelter in Walworth County, will house up to a dozen women and children who are fleeing from their abusers.
Once the property is in hand, New Beginnings hopes to raise donations for an interior remodeling and refurbishment of the former medical clinic.
Scharnott said her nonprofit organization hopes to find volunteers or other supporters who will help to control costs on the remodeling job that is needed inside the building. She would not discuss the possible costs of getting the property ready.
“There are all kinds of factors,” she said.
The shelter could be ready to open to the public in 2021, Scharnott said, but she is conservatively projecting that it will happen by 2022.
“We working on things,” she said. “But I don’t want to be too overly optimistic.”
Birthday Parade 1
Birthday Parade 2
Birthday Parade 3
Birthday Parade 4
Birthday Parade 5
Birthday Parade 6
Birthday Parade 7
Birthday Parade 8
Birthday Parade 9
Domestic violence shelter may not open before 2022
ELKHORN — The group planning Walworth County’s first domestic violence shelter says it could take another year or more before the shelter opens its doors.
New Beginnings, which serves hundreds of domestic violence victims each year, plans to open a new emergency shelter in a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St. in downtown Elkhorn.
The group won a hard-fought battle with its critics June 29 when Elkhorn aldermen agreed to issue a permit allowing the shelter for women and children to open in the downtown location.
Neighbors and other opponents had voiced fears that a domestic violence organization would bring the threat of violence and other problems into the neighborhood.
With that conflict resolved, New Beginnings leaders are making plans to take over the vacant building on Church Street and transform it into a place offering safe haven and recovery for victims.
But the group cautions that the shelter will not be available soon.
“We still have some work to do,” said Janis Scharnott, president of the New Beginnings board of directors.
Scharnott said she and others hope to open the shelter next year, although she said it also could be 2022 before the facility is ready.
The first order of business is to comply with a couple of requirements that the Elkhorn City Council placed on its permit approval. New Beginnings must demonstrate that the shelter has at least 27 parking spaces, and that an agreement exists with a neighbor on a shared driveway.
The parking spaces already are part of the plan, but the driveway deal could get a little more tricky.
The neighbor involved in the shared driveway, Julie Taylor, has been one of the most outspoken opponents of the domestic violence shelter over the past couple of years.
Taylor could not be reached for comment.
Raymond Dall’Osto, attorney for New Beginnings, said he is optimistic that the shared driveway agreement will come together. A similar agreement was in place on the property for many years with previous occupants of the old medical clinic, he said.
Dall’Osto also said he does not believe that Elkhorn aldermen intended to grant a permit hamstrung by insurmountable obstacles.
“Once they granted it,” he said, “they just want it to go forward.”
When the driveway agreement is resolved, New Beginnings will complete a property ownership transfer with Aurora Health Care, which is donating the building for the purpose of supporting the domestic violence shelter.
The 9,400-square-foot facility, which will become the first such shelter in Walworth County, will house up to a dozen women and children who are fleeing from their abusers.
Once the property is in hand, New Beginnings hopes to raise donations for an interior remodeling and refurbishment of the former medical clinic.
Scharnott said her nonprofit organization hopes to find volunteers or other supporters who will help to control costs on the remodeling job that is needed inside the building. She would not discuss the possible costs of getting the property ready.
“There are all kinds of factors,” she said.
The shelter could be ready to open to the public in 2021, Scharnott said, but she is conservatively projecting that it will happen by 2022.
“We working on things,” she said. “But I don’t want to be too overly optimistic.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.