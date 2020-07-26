Lake Geneva library patrons learn to stay connected with virtual programs

Interested participants can register to attend a virtual program by contacting library staffer Rachel Strehlow at rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.

“It’s easy to do,” Strehlow said. “Some people contact me five minutes before a presentation starts and ask me if they can attend, then I send them a link.”

Library Director Emily Kornak said she is pleased with the response that the virtual programs have received.

“I know our librarians are planning virtual events for all ages and interests,” Kornak said.

Desimone said representatives from Black Point Estate plan to conduct more virtual programs for the library during the next few months. He said the virtual programs seem to allow more audience participation than in-person programs.

“People can ask questions in real time,” Desimone said. “The moderator can point out a question to the presenter, and they can answer it on the spot, or it be put in a queue to be answered later, so it’s not forgotten.”

The library also is conducting its summer reading program virtually this year. Participants can register by visiting the library’s website.

About 165 people have registered to participate in the reading program.