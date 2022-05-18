Lake Geneva library remembers life of youth services library Sunday, May 22

The Lake Geneva Public Library invites the community to celebrate the life and work of Sara Soukup, Youth Services Librarian from September 2002 to December 2021.

Soukup embodied a love of reading, learning, and imagination, and her kindness and compassion inspired library patrons of all ages.

The library will be open on Sunday, May 22, from noon-4 p.m., with a remembrance of Soukup from her family at 1 p.m.

Sara Elizabeth Soukup passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota. Her funeral mass was Friday, Dec. 17, at St. Vincent’s Catholic Church in Springfield, South Dakota.