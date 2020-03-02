Lake Geneva library seeks ideas for building renovations

Patrons of the Lake Geneva Public Library are getting a chance to help determine what the library will look like in the future and the types of programs and amenities it will offer.
Library officials plan to renovate the interior of the building, and they are looking for community input to assist with the process.
The library board has hired architectural firm FEH Design of Oconomowoc to develop concept plans for the project.
The library, 918 W. Main St., will host a design workshop from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4 in which residents will have an opportunity to present ideas for the type of work they would like done to the library and the types of programs they would like the library to offer.
FEH Design representatives then will host a community meeting at 6 p.m. March 4 to discuss some of the ideas that were presented throughout the day.
Another design workshop is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 10 in which patrons will be able to provide feedback on proposed design options for the interior renovations.
FEH Design officials will conduct a community meeting at 6 p.m. that evening to discuss the different options that have been presented and the estimated costs for the renovations.
FEH Design architect Gregg Baum said he hopes many residents attend the design workshops.
“Our goal in all of this is to look at as many possible ideas as we can,” Baum said. “If people have ideas, we want to hear about them.”
The library, which is about 16,000 square feet in size, is owned by the city, which has budgeted about $485,000 in funding for the library this year. The library also is scheduled to receive $234,110 in funding from Waloworth County.
The library was constructed in 1954 and was designed by James Dresser, a protege of Frank Lloyd Wright.
Library officials and FEH Design representatives hosted a kick-off meeting Feb. 25 at City Hall to discuss some of the work that could be done to the library.
Patrick Schnell, another architect, said he and other representatives from the company toured the library in December to determine some its infrastructure needs.
Schnell said restrooms in the library currently are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. He said the restrooms do not have enough space to accommodate wheelchairs.
Schnell also recommended that more restrooms be installed, based on the size of the building and the number of people who visit.
Schnell said the adult fiction area is not accessible for people with disabilities, either, and some corners in the building are too tight for wheelchairs to navigate.
“The building is in pretty good shape,” he said. “It’s mostly these accessibility issues that we want to take care of.”
Baum said some patrons he talked to during his visit suggested that the library include study rooms, outdoor seating areas, a coffee bar, art galleries, a children’s activity area and a larger meeting room.
Sarah McConnell of Lake Geneva said she would like the library to have more available parking and possibly a small parking lot.
“Personally, that’s one issue I have, coming to the library,” McConnell said. “There’s never anywhere to park.”
Baum said that is an issue that could be addressed with the renovation project.
Library director Emily Kornak said she is excited about the improvements that could be done to the library, and she hopes the community becomes involved.
“It’s a great opportunity for the community to express what they would like their library to offer, and shape the future of Lake Geneva’s library,” Kornak said.
Schnell said his company will present a report to the library board in mid-April, which will highlight some of the community’s recommendations.
“They will be able to use that to explain to others what their next steps will be,” he said.
Kornak said it is too early to determine when the projects will be started or how much they will cost.
“Right now, we don’t know if, how or when,” she said.