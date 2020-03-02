Lake Geneva library seeks ideas for building renovations

“Our goal in all of this is to look at as many possible ideas as we can,” Baum said. “If people have ideas, we want to hear about them.”

The library, which is about 16,000 square feet in size, is owned by the city, which has budgeted about $485,000 in funding for the library this year. The library also is scheduled to receive $234,110 in funding from Waloworth County.

The library was constructed in 1954 and was designed by James Dresser, a protege of Frank Lloyd Wright.

Library officials and FEH Design representatives hosted a kick-off meeting Feb. 25 at City Hall to discuss some of the work that could be done to the library.

Patrick Schnell, another architect, said he and other representatives from the company toured the library in December to determine some its infrastructure needs.

Schnell said restrooms in the library currently are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. He said the restrooms do not have enough space to accommodate wheelchairs.

Schnell also recommended that more restrooms be installed, based on the size of the building and the number of people who visit.