Lake Geneva Library still offering plenty through curbside service

The Lake Geneva Public Library may be in curbside-service-only mode, but don’t let that stop you from maximizing the use you can get out of your library. Curbside pickup gives you access to the latest bestsellers and brand-new picture books, movies, TV series and much more.

You can request STEM kits, puzzles, musical instruments, metal detectors and cassette converters — just to name a few things available for checkout. We also have cake pan forms and cookie cutters, just in time for your holiday baking projects. Borrow the latest magazine issues as well, especially the ones featuring lots of festive recipes.

Library staff are available to answer your reference questions, select items for your reading pleasure, and assist with copying, printing and faxing via curbside service. Librarians can create a themed grab bag of items for adults or a book basket for children and teens. We are only a phone call or email away.

Our online resources are available at all times for you. Visit our website for access to downloadable e-books, streaming movies, digital magazines and newspapers, resume review services and live tutoring for homework help.

Upcoming programs and events are posted on our website and Facebook page, and we are offering programs for all ages.