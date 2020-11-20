Lake Geneva library to offer curbside pick-up only beginning Nov. 28 due to COVID

The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., will be offering curbside pick-up service only beginning Nov. 28.
File photo, Regional News
DENNIS HINES
The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., will offer curbside pick-up only beginning Nov. 28, because of the increasing number of coronavirus cases.
Public access will not be allowed inside the library until further notice. Patrons are asked to request materials by calling 262-249-5299 or sending an email message to
lakegene@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
Curbside pick-up service will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Patrons may use the curbside service to pick up books, movies, Wi-Fi hotspots, STEM kits, magazines, record players, musical instruments and other materials.
Library materials may be returned in the drop box located in the outside front entrance. Oversized and fragile items may be returned in the blue bin next to the drop box.
Programs, including story time sessions, will be conducted virtually.
For more information, visit
www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
Watch now: The streets of Lake Geneva decked out for the holidays
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., decorated their holiday window display with a variety of items
The Farmstand, 707W. Main St., decorated their holiday window display with a variety of items including a gingerbread house, candy canes, Christmas stockings and a large Santa head.
Dennis Hines
SoHo Boutique, 875 W. Main St., has placed a Christmas tree in their storefront window
SoHo Boutique, 875 W. Main St., has placed a Christmas tree in their storefront window to help welcome in the holiday seasons during this year's window display competition.
Dennis Hines
Seasons on the Lake, 757 W. Main St., decorated their storefront window with a fireplace, wishing everyone on a happy Noel and merry Christmas
Seasons on the Lake, 757 W. Main St., decorated their storefront window with a fireplace, wishing shoppers a happy Noel and Merry Christmas.
Dennis Hines
Riviera lit up at night
Queen Bee Artisan Market, 830 W. Main. St., decorated their windows in the theme of the movie "A Christmas Carole"
Owners of Queen Bee Artisan Market, 830 W. Main St., decorated their windows in the theme of the movie "A Christmas Carole" for this year's window display competition to go along with the theme "Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories."
Dennis Hines
Marigold Gift Shop, 725 W. Main St., decorated their storefront window to represent "The Nutcracker"
Marigold Gift Shop, 725 W. Main St., decorated their storefront window to represent "The Nutcracker," to go along with the theme of this year's competition, "Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories."
Dennis Hines
Jayne Boutique, 771 W. Main St. has a cut-out Santa and Christmas albums and books displayed in its window
Jayne Boutique, 771 W. Main St., has a large cut-out Santa and Christmas albums and books features as part of its holiday decoration display.
Dennis Hines
Galerie Matisse, 830 Main St., got artistic with its window display this year with a Christmas and large cardboard holiday decorations
Galerie Matisse, 830 Main St., got artistic with its window display this year with a Christmas tree and large cardboard cut-out decorations.
Dennis Hines
Evr Dry Gds, 741 W. Main St., decided to rock out this year with their window display by decorating a Christmas tree with compact discs
Evr Dry Gds, 741 W. Main St., decided to rock out this year with their window display by decorating a Christmas tree with compact discs, as well as placing concert T-shirts and DVDs in their storefront window.
Dennis Hines
Downtown Lake Geneva
Christmas tree, sweaters, hats and scarves are some of the items that can be found in Edie Boutique's holiday window display
Christmas tree, sweaters, hats and scarves are some of the items that can be found in Edie Boutique's holiday window display.
Dennis Hines
C.R. Goodfinds, 731 W. Main St., has flannel shirts and Christmas figurines dresses in other clothing items
C.R. Goodfinds Homeware and Sundries, 731 W. Main St., has flannel shirts, coffee mugs and holiday figurines displayed in their storefront window for this year's holiday decoration contest.
Dennis Hines
Audrey L's on Broad Street, 259 Broad St. decorated its window display with Santas, snowmen and other holiday-related items
Audrey L's on Broad Street, 259 Broad St., decorated its window display with Santa, snowmen, reindeer and other holiday-related characters.
Dennis Hines
