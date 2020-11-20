 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva library to offer curbside pick-up only beginning Nov. 28 due to COVID




Lake Geneva Public Library

The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., will be offering curbside pick-up service only beginning Nov. 28.

 File photo, Regional News

The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., will offer curbside pick-up only beginning Nov. 28, because of the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

Public access will not be allowed inside the library until further notice. Patrons are asked to request materials by calling 262-249-5299 or sending an email message to lakegene@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.

Curbside pick-up service will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Patrons may use the curbside service to pick up books, movies, Wi-Fi hotspots, STEM kits, magazines, record players, musical instruments and other materials. 

Library materials may be returned in the drop box located in the outside front entrance. Oversized and fragile items may be returned in the blue bin next to the drop box.

Programs, including story time sessions, will be conducted virtually.

For more information, visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.

