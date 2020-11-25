Lake Geneva Library, Williams Bay nature conservancy receive grants from Alliant

MADISON — Two Geneva Lake area organizations received grants from Alliant Energy Foundation.
Alliant uses grants to fund projects in hunger and housing, workforce readiness, environmental stewardship and diversity, safety and well-being.
The foundation gave over $50,000 in grants to 22 area nonprofits.
Among the recipients are the Lake Geneva Public Library and the Friends of Kishwauketoe Ltd., in Williams Bay.
"The services and programs our nonprofit partners provide are needed now more than ever," said Julie Bauer, executive director of the foundation.
The foundation gave Friends of Kishwauketoe a $3,000 grant for its restoration and management of the prairie and woodland at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy.
The library received a $1,000 grant for its STEM Kits for Kids program.
This year, the foundation provided over $895,000 to 376 organizations through its community grant program.
Grants and donations are funded solely by Alliant Energy shareholders.
For more, visit www.alliantenergy.com/foundation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.