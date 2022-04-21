Lake Geneva library working to record history through interviews

Lake Geneva Public Library is partnering with StoryCorps, ta nonprofit dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing the stories of Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs.

StoryCorps will provide training to a cohort of interview facilitators at the library, who over the course of 12 months, beginning in May 2022, will record conversations between area residents for inclusion in the StoryCorps archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. The recordings will also be accessible to the public — with participant permission — at the library.

StoryCorps gives everyday Americans the chance to record interviews with loved ones about their lives. In these 40-minute conversations, participants, with the assistance of a facilitator, talk about whatever is most important to them.

The recordings create a unique, first-person historical record for future generations. Since its founding by Dave Isay in 2003, StoryCorps has recorded over 600,000 Americans, making its archive the largest collection of human voices ever gathered.

“Everyone has a story, and StoryCorps offers a way to share special moments with a family member or a friend and save this experience for the future. Lake Geneva, and this whole area, is rich in history, and has much to add to StoryCorps’ unique historical record of our times. I’m thrilled that our library is offering this opportunity.” said Chris Brookes, project facilitator for the Lake Geneva Public Library StoryCorps partnership.

“StoryCorps recordings capture the poetry, wisdom, and grace that can be found all around us when we take the time to listen,” said Dave Isay, Founder and President of StoryCorps. “We are honored to collaborate with Lake Geneva Public Library to celebrate the lives of its community members — and to preserve their stories for posterity.”

This partnership was originally scheduled to begin in March 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic and renovations to the library building.

The Lake Geneva Public Library champions lifelong learning and access to information, resources, and services for all community members. StoryCorps in Lake Geneva is sponsored by the Lake Geneva Public Library Foundation.