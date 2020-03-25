Lake Geneva liquor license moves stirring questions about new process

The committee’s recommendation must be ratified by the full city council.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar, which received 31 points, was vying for the license along with Flat Iron Tap, which was applying for a third time.

The committee members said even though Flat Iron Tap earned more points, they were more willing to award the license to Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar because it is a prospective new business.

Eric Webber, owner of Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar, said obtaining the liquor license is crucial for him in operating the new restaurant.

“It will be an issue for me if I’m not able to operate with liquor,” Webber told the aldermen.

Alderman Doug Skates proposed holding off on the liquor license award to give Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar and Sabai Sabia Thai Cuisine another opportunity to apply.

“I think it would be the most honest and most transparent way of doing this,” Skates said.

Others on the committee resisted.

Alderwoman Selena Proksa said the city could award one license to Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar and give other businesses an opportunity to compete for the second license.