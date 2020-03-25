Lake Geneva liquor license moves stirring questions about new process

Lake Geneva aldermen have denied liquor licenses to three businesses, despite all three qualifying under a new evaluation point system approved last year.
However, aldermen later took steps to approve a license for a proposed new Italian restaurant that scored lower than two of the other three applicants under the point system.
The turn of events is raising concerns about how liquor license decisions are being made.
Alderman Ken Howell said he questions why a new point system was adopted when licenses are not being awarded to qualified applicants.
“Why cause somebody unnecessary grief by dangling something out there that we’re not going to give?” Howell said.
City aldermen approved a new point system last year for awarding Class B liquor licenses to restaurants or taverns serving liquor, beer or wine for on-premises consumption.
The system awards points based on several criteria such as whether a business owner lives in Lake Geneva; whether the business purchases products locally; whether the applicant plans to make improvements to the property; and whether the establishment is an existing business.
Points also are awarded based on number of employees, seating capacity and parking availability. A business must obtain at least 30 points in order to be considered for a Class B liquor license.
The city currently has two Class B liquor licenses available, one of which became available March 6 after the defunct Red Geranium restaurant gave up its license.
Three established businesses — Flat Iron Tap, Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar and Sabai Sabai Thai Cuisine — all applied for a license, and all were denied despite earning enough points.
Flat Iron Tap earned 46 points; Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar obtained 40 points; and Sabai Sabai received 30 points.
Mayor Tom Hartz said part of the reason for the denials was that city officials wanted to award a Class B license to a business that either was constructing a new facility or renovating a current building.
“We’re going to hold this license in reserve until that situation arises,” Hartz said.
Alderman John Halverson said the previous applicants were existing businesses, and he would prefer to award a license to a new business.
“If we could give it to a new business, that would be nice,” Halverson said.
City aldermen now have moved in that direction, as members of the city council finance, licensing and regulation committee on March 17 awarded a license to Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar, whose owners plan to take over the old Red Geranium, 393 N. Edwards Blvd.
The committee’s recommendation must be ratified by the full city council.
Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar, which received 31 points, was vying for the license along with Flat Iron Tap, which was applying for a third time.
The committee members said even though Flat Iron Tap earned more points, they were more willing to award the license to Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar because it is a prospective new business.
Eric Webber, owner of Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar, said obtaining the liquor license is crucial for him in operating the new restaurant.
“It will be an issue for me if I’m not able to operate with liquor,” Webber told the aldermen.
Alderman Doug Skates proposed holding off on the liquor license award to give Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar and Sabai Sabia Thai Cuisine another opportunity to apply.
“I think it would be the most honest and most transparent way of doing this,” Skates said.
Others on the committee resisted.
Alderwoman Selena Proksa said the city could award one license to Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar and give other businesses an opportunity to compete for the second license.
“I think we’re stuck too much in the details,” Proksa said. “It seems silly to delay it.”
Sabai Sabai Thai Cuisine, 306 Center St., was denied a license by the finance, licensing and regulation committee on Feb. 4.
Restaurant co-owner Jirapa Cox said she was disappointed that aldermen did not explain why her business was denied a license.
“They didn’t give us a reason why they didn’t give it to us,” Cox said. “That’s the question we have, and we don’t know.”
The finance committee in November approved a license for Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St. Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar, 835 Wrigley Drive, was seeking the same license, but Flat Iron Tap scored higher on the point system.
The full city council later rejected the committee’s recommendation in favor of Flat Iron Tap — citing an unrelated police warning directed at the business — but did not award the license to Barrique Bistro, either.
When Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar later reapplied, the city denied that application, too.
In March, the city imposed a restriction that businesses can apply for only one Class B liquor license within a year, and cannot appeal a denial for one year.
