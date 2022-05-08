 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Geneva looking for a new comptroller/finance director

The City of Lake is in the process of looking for a new comptroller/finance director after current Comptroller Karen Hall announced her resignation. Hall will remain in her position through May 26.

The City of Lake Geneva is in the process of looking for a new comptroller/finance director.

The position is listed on the city’s website, www.cityoflakegeneva.com.

City Administrator David Nord confirmed in an email message that current Comptroller Karen Hall has submitted her resignation. He said Hall will remain employed with the city until the end of May to help with the transition of finding a new comptroller/finance director.

Hall said, in an email message, that she is leaving her position to pursue other career opportunities. Her last day is set to be May 26.

She began working for the City of Lake Geneva in December 2017. Hall said she enjoyed working with the other city staff during the past few years.

“The staff are great people who work hard for this community,” Hall said. “During my tenure, I was able to make many processes more efficient with the help of both managers and employees. I would like to thank the City of Lake Geneva for this opportunity and wish them the best of luck in the future.”

The comptroller assists with the financial operations of the city including preparing budgets, maintaining financial records, preparing financial reports and overseeing the city’s financial department.

