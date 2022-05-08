Lake Geneva looking for a new comptroller/finance director

The City of Lake Geneva is in the process of looking for a new comptroller/finance director.

The position is listed on the city’s website, www.cityoflakegeneva.com.

City Administrator David Nord confirmed in an email message that current Comptroller Karen Hall has submitted her resignation. He said Hall will remain employed with the city until the end of May to help with the transition of finding a new comptroller/finance director.

Hall said, in an email message, that she is leaving her position to pursue other career opportunities. Her last day is set to be May 26.

She began working for the City of Lake Geneva in December 2017. Hall said she enjoyed working with the other city staff during the past few years.

“The staff are great people who work hard for this community,” Hall said. “During my tenure, I was able to make many processes more efficient with the help of both managers and employees. I would like to thank the City of Lake Geneva for this opportunity and wish them the best of luck in the future.”

The comptroller assists with the financial operations of the city including preparing budgets, maintaining financial records, preparing financial reports and overseeing the city’s financial department.

Watch now: Work has begun on future Kwik Trip site at 898 Wells St. in Lake Geneva Watch now: Work begins on future Kwik Trip site Work has begun on a future Kwik Trip site on Wells Street in the City of Lake Geneva. Dirt being moved on a future Kwik Trip site Dirt is being moved on a future Kwik Trip site, as a Kwik Trip convenience store and gas station is being constructed at 898 Wells St. in Lake… A former Stop N' Go store and other buildings have been demolished at 898 Wells St. A former Stop N' Go store and other buildings have been demolished at 898 Wells St. in Lake Geneva to make room for a Kwik Trip convenience st… Construction vehicles are stationed at 898 Wells St. in Lake Geneva, as a Kwik Trip store is being constructed on the site Construction vehicles are stationed at 898 Wells St. in Lake Geneva, as a Kwik Trip convenience store and gas station is being constructed on … Kwik Trip construction underway Work has begun on a future Kwik Trip site, 898 Wells St. in Lake Geneva. Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a precis…

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.