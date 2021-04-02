Lake Geneva Main Street subway has closed

The subway at 647 Main St., located in the Northshore Pavilion in Lake Geneva has closed.

Mike Kocourek, landlord of the building, was not able to comment about the closing.

The Subway was one of several businesses throughout Lake Geneva which have closed their doors this year including Gallery Matisse and Flemings Ltd, which closed because the owners retired. Harry's Cafe, 808 Main St. also announced last month that it was closing permanently, just shy of its 100th anniversary.

Other businesses located in the Northshore Pavilion include the Element Massage Studio, Wisconsin Precious Metals and Refining Studio, 4LG Realty Real Estate, the Marc Allen of Lake Geneva Hair Salon and the Jordan Innis State Farm Insurance office.

