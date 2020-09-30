 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva man accused of child sex assaults
Damian Castaneda Bernal criminal defendant

Bernal 

A Lake Geneva man is facing multiple felony charges alleging that he sexually assaulted one child and attempted to sexually assault another.

Damian Castaneda Bernal, 61, has been charged with two counts of first-degree child sexual assault, as well as one count of attempted sexual assault of a child, and other sex crimes.

If convicted on all charges, Bernal could face more than 200 years in prison combined.

According to a criminal complaint issued today by the Walworth County district attorney, a 15-year-old girl told police that Bernal had touched her inappropriately and started to unbutton her pants. The defendant is charged with attempted sexual assault of a child in that alleged incident.

The girl also told police that Bernal had twice previously fondled a 3-year-old girl and that she had witnessed the alleged incidents, which resulted in two counts of first-degree child sexual assault.

All of the alleged incidents occurred within the past year at residences where Bernal lived in Lake Geneva.

Court records in Walworth County Circuit Court show that Bernal was due in court today for an initial appearance on the charges.

