Lake Geneva man arrested for his 10th drunken driving offense

ELKHORN — A Lake Geneva man is facing up to 15 years in prison after being arrested on suspicion of his 10th drunken driving incident.

Michael A. Wendt, 59, was arrested June 10 after a police officer reported seeing him weave through traffic just before 8 p.m. in the town of Sharon.

It had been 10 years since Wendt's most recent conviction for driving under the influence.

According to a criminal complaint issued by the Walworth County district attorney, Wendt told police he had drunk just one beer before his arrest, but he refused to take a sobriety test.

A police officer from the town of Sharon reported seeing Wendt weave in traffic on County Road K, then reported that the driver smelled of alcohol, had blurry eyes and was slurring his speech.

Prosecutors say Wendt's record includes drunken driving convictions twice in 1989, and again in 1992, 1993, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2004 and 2010.

Court records show Wendt is due in court June 18 for an initial appearance on the latest charge. If convicted for a 10th time, he could be sentenced to a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.