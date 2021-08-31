Lake Geneva man charged with possession of meth, cocaine after Fontana traffic stop

A 48-year-old Lake Geneva man is facing several drug-related charges as a result of a traffic stop that occurred Aug. 24 in the Village of Fontana.
Steven L. Rowe of Lake Geneva has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after his vehicle was stopped for speeding.
A police officer reported that during the traffic stop, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from Rowe's vehicle. The officer reportedly asked Rowe if there was any marijuana, drugs or paraphernalia in his vehicle, and Rowe allegedly said "no."
Police said a K9 dog from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office sniffed the vehicle and gave a positive indication that there was the presence of drugs.
Police said several drug-related items were found in Rowe's vehicle during a search including a:
- white plastic baggie with a rocky substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, in the front passenger seat and center console
- cigarette carton with 1.7 grams of rock cocaine
- black digital scale in the rear passenger side door pocket
- black metal scarping tool which contained trace amounts of a green leafy plant-line material and white-powdery residue on the rear driver's side door pocket
- clear glass smoking device containing residue in the front passenger door pocket
- husky socket containing burnt plant material believed to be marijuana.
Possession of methamphetamine is a Class 1 felony punishable of up to three and a half years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Possession of cocaine is a misdemeanor punishable up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine, and possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor punishable up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.