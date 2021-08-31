Lake Geneva man charged with possession of meth, cocaine after Fontana traffic stop

A 48-year-old Lake Geneva man is facing several drug-related charges as a result of a traffic stop that occurred Aug. 24 in the Village of Fontana.

Steven L. Rowe of Lake Geneva has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after his vehicle was stopped for speeding.

A police officer reported that during the traffic stop, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from Rowe's vehicle. The officer reportedly asked Rowe if there was any marijuana, drugs or paraphernalia in his vehicle, and Rowe allegedly said "no."

Police said a K9 dog from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office sniffed the vehicle and gave a positive indication that there was the presence of drugs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said several drug-related items were found in Rowe's vehicle during a search including a: