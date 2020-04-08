Lake Geneva man charged with sex assault on young girls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lake Geneva man has been charged with child sex assault and other sex crimes in connection with alleged abuse of two young girls.

Colin F. Hoagland, 30, is facing three counts of first-degree child sexual assault, as well as trafficking of a child, attempted child sexual assault, exposing genitals, and causing a child to view sexual activity, among other charges.

The alleged victims are two girls, ages 7 and 11.

Each charge of first-degree child sexual assault carries a potential maximum penalty of 60 years in prison, if the defendant is found guilty.

The Walworth County district attorney on Tuesday issued a 13-count criminal complaint, which enumerates a combined potential 400-year prison sentence, if Hoagland is convicted on all charges.

Court records show that Hoagland has no prior criminal history and that he works at a bank in Williams Bay.

According to prosecutors, Hoagland coaxed the girls into a private place with butterscotch candy, then exposed his penis and encouraged them to touch him. When he placed a pair of sunglasses on his penis as a joke, the complaint states, the 11-year-old girl responded, "It was not funny."