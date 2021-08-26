Lake Geneva man faces child pornography charges

A 24-year-old Lake Geneva man is facing child pornography-related charges after a search warrant was executed at his home.

Police said Toribio Matthew Hernandez has been been charged with sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography and disorderly conduct. The charges have been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney's Office.

A search warrant, which was issued by the Lake Geneva Police Department and Internet Crimes Against Children, was executed at Hernandez's residence, located in the 1100 block of Wells Street, about 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, according the police.

The investigation revealed that Hernandez had distributed and possessed child pornography, police said.

Hernandez was placed under arrest and transported to the Lake Geneva Police Department to be processed. He later was transported and booked at the Walworth County Jail.