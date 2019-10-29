A Lake Geneva resident has paid $374 in fines for raising chickens on his property in violation of city ordinance.
Robert Kunecki, 47, of 1784 Conant St., received two citations in September, each carrying a $187 fine. One citation was issued Sept. 3, and the other Sept. 17.
City Code Enforcement Officer James Flower said officials found a chicken coop on Kunecki’s property after receiving complaints from neighbors.
Flower said he was not sure how many chickens Kunecki had, or what has happened to them since.
“I didn’t count them,” he said, “but there were quite a few.”
Kunecki was scheduled to appear Oct. 15 in Lake Geneva Municipal Court, but he instead paid the fines without making an appearance.
Flower said Kunecki was found with chickens last year and got a letter from the city reminding him that chickens are not permitted in the city limits.
