Lake Geneva man wins $100,000 lottery prize

“I was told it takes time to get the check,” he said.

Phillips is not the only winner from the Feb. 23 lottery.

For selling the wining tickets, the Kwik Trip store will receive about $2,000 — 2 percent of $100,000. The store’s winnings do not come out of Phillips’ share of the prize.

Bender said the Kwik Trip store can use the money as it desires.

“I’ve heard of some retailers that hold a party for their employees or have some sort of employee-appreciation incentive,” she said. “Others put it back into their business.”

Izzy Orno, another lottery representative, said the Lake Geneva Kwik Trip store sold a $56,000 winning lottery ticket on Jan. 6, and other customers there have won lesser prizes.

“Those have been some of the recent big winners from that location,” Orno said.

Phillips will be required to pay 24 percent of his winnings in federal taxes and about 7 percent in state taxes.

Phillips said he is not certain what he is going to do with the money, but he plans to donate at least part of it to charity.