Lake Geneva may launch fundraising effort for the Riviera project

Lake Geneva city leaders are getting a lesson in Fundraising 101 for the Riviera restoration project.
City officials are considering a public fundraising campaign as an option to pay for what has been estimated as a $5 million project on the historic lakefront tourism center.
Jodi Sweeney, president of the fundraising consultant Sweeney Group in Madison, presented options March 18 at a meeting of the city council’s piers, harbors & lakefront committee.
Sweeney told aldermen and other city officials that they should first determine the scope of fundraising effort and the reason they need funding, then reach out to residents who they know would support the project.
“You need to find those people who would do major gifts, then roll into a whole community campaign,” she said. “You want everybody to be a part of this.”
The city this year began a repair and renovation project that has been projected to take two years and cost $5 million or more for the 80-year-old summer tourism mecca at 812 Wrigley Drive.
The city in October awarded the first $2 million in contracts, using $500,000 in city funds and borrowing $1.5 million from a bank.
City officials have not outlined details of what work they intend to complete next in the renovation project or how they intend to pay for it.
Mayor Tom Hartz said in addition to fundraising, the city would consider borrowing more money and using more money from the city’s lakefront fund.
Hartz said borrowing money would be considered a last resort option. But he also acknowledged that a public fundraising campaign could take several months.
“We could do one or all as a whole package,” he said. “It’s not going to be as simple as writing a check.”
Asked by Alderman Doug Skates if the city should consider applying for outside grants to pay for the Riviera project, Sweeney said applying for grants is a good idea.
Sweeney said the city also could pursue state or federal historic tax credits to help with funding.
“State historic tax credits are pretty easy to get. It can cover about 20 percent of your cost,” she said. “Federal tax credits are a little tougher.”
With a public fundraising effort, Sweeney said the entire process could take up to 18 months.
“If you get people engaged in the short term, about 85 percent of them will stay,” Sweeney said. “They will become donors, they host an event, they will do whatever.”
Sweeney said another idea is called the “100 extraordinary women campaign,” in which 100 women pledge to donate $1,000 each towards a project.
“You get women from all over,” she said, “so you raise your first $100,000, and you also have automatic public relations all over the community.”
