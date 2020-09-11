Lake Geneva may spend $181,000 for police and fire storage

The Lake Geneva police and fire departments soon could have some additional space to store equipment.
The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee Sept. 1 unanimously approved a bid from Gilbanks Construction Inc. of Clinton for up to $181,000 to construct a storage facility to be shared by both departments.
“All in all, it’s a solid proposal,” City Administrator Dave Nord said.
City aldermen also initially agreed to use $12,020 from the capital projects unspent fund balance to help pay for the project.
The project and use of capital project funds still must be approved by the full city council.
City comptroller Karen Hall said the city currently has about $64,252 in the fund balance from projects that city crews have decided to not complete this year.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he is in favor of the project, because the police department needs additional space to store evidence.
“It’s cramped for space,” Hedlund said. “They don’t have any place to put it.”
Alderman Ken Howell said he also feels the police and fire departments need more space to store equipment.
“This should have been done a long time ago,” Howell said.
Fire Capt. Mark Moeller-Gunderson said the fire department plans to use the shed to store a technical rescue trailer and an all-terrain vehicle, both of which currently are stored outdoors.
“All the equipment would be stored safely and out of bad weather,” he said.
Moeller-Gunderson said he is pleased that the storage facility would be shared by both the fire department and police department.
“It shows good cooperation between the two departments,” Moeller-Gunderson said. “It helps us provide better service to the community.”
