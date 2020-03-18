You are the owner of this article.
Lake Geneva may waive downtown parking fees during virus emergency
Lake Geneva may waive downtown parking fees during virus emergency

Parking crew covers up parking kiosk in downtown Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva city parking crew members Katie Eppley, left, and Kerri Johnson cover a parking kiosk today on Broad Street, as the city moves to suspend downtown parking fees.

 Scott Williams

Visitors to downtown Lake Geneva may be getting a break on parking fees during the coronavirus pandemic.

City crews today placed covers over the city's downtown parking kiosks, indicating that motorists no longer need to pay $1 or $2 an hour for parking.

The paid parking season, which began on March 1, generally continues between March and November.

The city operates about 60 pay-as-you-go kiosks for 1,100 parking spaces throughout the downtown shopping district. The operation generates more than $1 million a year for the city.

No official announcement came from City Hall about today's parking kiosk shutdown.

But the city council on Thursday is scheduled to consider a citywide emergency declaration that includes suspending the collection of parking fees — making parking free.

If approved as drafted, the citywide emergency would remain in effect until May 18.

