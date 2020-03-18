Lake Geneva may waive downtown parking fees during virus emergency

Visitors to downtown Lake Geneva may be getting a break on parking fees during the coronavirus pandemic.

City crews today placed covers over the city's downtown parking kiosks, indicating that motorists no longer need to pay $1 or $2 an hour for parking.

The paid parking season, which began on March 1, generally continues between March and November.

The city operates about 60 pay-as-you-go kiosks for 1,100 parking spaces throughout the downtown shopping district. The operation generates more than $1 million a year for the city.

No official announcement came from City Hall about today's parking kiosk shutdown.

But the city council on Thursday is scheduled to consider a citywide emergency declaration that includes suspending the collection of parking fees — making parking free.

If approved as drafted, the citywide emergency would remain in effect until May 18.

