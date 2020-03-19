Lake Geneva mayor's race a rematch of familiar foes

Klein, a civic activist who leads the foundation overseeing Horticultural Hall, has been a vocal critic of Hillmoor redevelopment. She is a member of the Friends of Hillmoor group, which has worked to discourage large-scale redevelopment options on the property.

Hartz said he does not plan to change his campaign strategy too much from the 2018 election.

He said he plans to campaign door-to-door and post campaign signs throughout the community. He also plans to host coffee meetings with residents.

Hartz said he is looking forward to campaigning and meeting with residents.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun,” he said.

Klein said she plans to establish a Facebook page and become active on other social media sites to promote her campaign and the issues she wants to address. Klein said he also plans to post campaign signs and meet with residents in the community.

She said she plans to cut back on some of her door-to-door campaigning during the next couple weeks because of the threat of the coronavirus.

Klein said she has enjoyed having the opportunity to talk to residents about her campaign.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.