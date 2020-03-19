Lake Geneva mayor's race a rematch of familiar foes

Lake Geneva Mayor Tom Hartz said he has a feeling of deja vu regarding the upcoming spring election.
Hartz is being challenged for re-election by a familiar opponent, Charlene Klein, during the April 7 election.
Hartz defeated Klein in the April 2018 election to become mayor, succeeding Mayor Alan Kupsik, who was eliminated in an earlier primary in 2018. Hartz won the election with 832 votes, while Klein earned 619 votes.
Hartz said he is looking forward to the political rematch, as he considers Klein a “worthy opponent.”
“We always got along, even if we didn’t agree,” he said. “I appreciate her passion for the community.”
Klein said she, too, is looking forward to facing Hartz again, but she hopes there will be a different outcome this time.
“I’ve received a good response from the community toward my campaign,” Klein said. “I’m very hopeful that this time I prevail.”
Hartz, a local business owner, is nearing the end of his first two-year term as mayor. Since his election, the city has embarked on a historic restoration of the Riviera, landed the ice castle winter attraction, moved to upgrade downtown parking systems, enforced tougher limits on outdoor merchandising, and sought to restart redevelopment talks on the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.
Klein, a civic activist who leads the foundation overseeing Horticultural Hall, has been a vocal critic of Hillmoor redevelopment. She is a member of the Friends of Hillmoor group, which has worked to discourage large-scale redevelopment options on the property.
Hartz said he does not plan to change his campaign strategy too much from the 2018 election.
He said he plans to campaign door-to-door and post campaign signs throughout the community. He also plans to host coffee meetings with residents.
Hartz said he is looking forward to campaigning and meeting with residents.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun,” he said.
Klein said she plans to establish a Facebook page and become active on other social media sites to promote her campaign and the issues she wants to address. Klein said he also plans to post campaign signs and meet with residents in the community.
She said she plans to cut back on some of her door-to-door campaigning during the next couple weeks because of the threat of the coronavirus.
Klein said she has enjoyed having the opportunity to talk to residents about her campaign.
“Everybody has been very cordial,” she said. “I haven’t had any doors slammed on me yet.”
Both candidates planned to participate in a March 19 public forum sponsored by the Lake Geneva Regional News. But the event was cancelled because of the coronavirus.
Both candidates have their supporters in the city.
Mark Moller-Gunderson of Lake Geneva, a member of the city’s first department, said Hartz has done a good job as mayor and has earned re-election to a second term.
“He’s been a calm, competent leader when the city has needed it,” Moller-Gunderson said. “He’s an excellent listener, and he sorts out the facts and tries to be fair with everyone.”
Barbara Adams, also of Lake Geneva, said she supports Klein because she believes Klein would listen to residents’ concerns and make decisions based on what would be best for the community.
“She has a very strong grasp of what is going on now, and what Lake Geneva could need for the future,” Adams said. “She’s very receptive. She listens to all sides. She’s very transparent.”
The winner of the April 7 election will have the chance to lead City Hall as the city’s top elected official until 2022.
Hartz said if re-elected, he would like to obtain grant money to extend some of the bicycle paths in the city. He also would like to see the Riviera renovation project completed.
He also wants to to obtain boundary agreements with surrounding communities and study the possibility of moving South Lake Shore Drive away from Big Foot Beach.
“I think that makes our lake cleaner,” Hartz said. “I think it makes our downtown easier to navigate.”
Klein said, if elected, she would like to improve communication between residents and city officials. She said there are many residents who are not familiar with the community’s issues.
Klein said she also would like to repair some of the streets and alleys in older areas of the city.
“People are complaining about the alleyways in the Maple Park district — the oldest part of the city,” she said. “There’s lots of improvements that could be made in all those regards.”
Klein said several people expressed that they want to control the community’s growth and limit the number of real estate developments that are approved.
“We have enough big-box stores. Nobody wants that,” she said. “We want to keep the small-town atmosphere that so many of us move here for, and it’s why people come to visit.”