Lake Geneva mayoral candidates answer questions before Feb. 15 primary

Three candidates are facing each other during the Feb. 15 Lake Geneva mayoral primary election.

Mayor Charlene Klein is challenged by Todd Krause and Dennis Loeser. The two candidates who receive the most votes will face each in the April 5 spring election to determine who will help lead the city over the next two years.

The Lake Geneva Regional News asked the three candidates questions about issues that are currently affecting the City of Lake Geneva.

The candidates' answers are listed based on how they are placed on the primary election ballot.

Meet the candidates.

Todd Krause

Age 56

Married to Barb Krause, have 3 daughters: Kaleigh (age 20), Sydney (age 15) and Claire (age 13)

Have lived at 1112 Wisconsin Street since 1993

Served as Alderman 1 st District 2005-2010

District 2005-2010 Served City on Planning Commission 2003-2005

Served on Lake Geneva Beautification Committee

Self-employed Owner of Timeless Flooring

Charlene Klein

Age: 72

Past elected experience: Mayor of Lake Geneva since 2020

Occupation: Retired/currently mayor

Community involvement: Past president and current board member of The Geneva Area Foundation which oversees historic Horticultural Hall, supportive of many other community organizations.

Dennis Loeser

Age: 75

Past elected experience: No

Occupation: Retired

Community involvement: Standing up for small business. Talking to neighbors in the community and listening to their concerns.

What do you see as Lake Geneva’s biggest challenge over the next two years?

Krause: As mayor, my first and most important responsibility is to protect the citizens of Lake Geneva, be it an on-going pandemic threat or any issue of public safety. We must also continue to preserve the historic district and small-town charm of Lake Geneva. We must also be constantly aware of city spending and government efficiency in an effort to keep the city services exemplary and taxes as low as possible, especially due to historically high home values. We should evaluate all currently approved developments and see them through to completion before considering future developments. I’m also growing concerned about the new large structures being built in the historic district for short term rental (VRBO) use.

Klein: Maintaining financial stability will be paramount due to rising costs. I want to provide the highest quality of life possible for our residents without necessary increases in tax dollars, and keep our economy sound.

Loeser: Over development, traffic, taxes and too much transformation into another big city. Too many big box stores. Local Businesses need the greatest support.

Do you think development is growing too fast in Lake Geneva? If so, how should it be controlled?

Krause: In my own view, there have been a lot of previously approved developments in the last several years primarily in the extending areas of the city. Although I am not completely up to speed about the eventual impact on all of our services entities, my concern is overdevelopment. I fully understand many homes are secondary, or occupied by retirees who have less impact, but still we need to understand fully the stresses on the city.

Klein: Most of the current development began several years ago, prior to my becoming mayor. It is a delicate balance, however, I believe we need to stand firm on our mission statement to maintain a small city atmosphere, and strive for quality in a variety of housing options.

Loeser: Yes. Assess community needs to first serve local businesses and local residents.

What changes do think should happen to Downtown parking, if any?

Krause: Many great minds have attempted to solve downtown parking in Lake Geneva. Here are some ideas:

Be sure that appropriate signage at all entry points to the city clearly identifies the different parking options.

Look into technology to see if any apps exist that can guide people to parking options.

Partner with any local businesses that would allow parking on their non-peak hours.

Research an Advanced Parking System service where visitors could be brought into the city from a private remote parking group.

Challenge our citizens to come up with a solution and maybe have a street named after them!

Klein: Our parking staff has done a great job this past two years. We realized there would be a period of acclimation when we went to pay by plate, but overall, there were very few people that didn’t understand the system, and visually it was a great change. I do feel that we can look at utilizing more remote parking/shuttles during the summer.

Loeser: Infrastructure is already in place so leave well enough alone. It's working.

Should it be paid parking all year?

Krause: While Lake Geneva continues to grow as a year-round destination, I would consider the idea of year-round paid parking after we study the potential profit/loss and continue to offer the same or extended free parking to four hours year round for the residents. It seems that visitors expect to pay for parking and it might be less confusing if we go with year-round paid parking. One idea might be, since people pay electronically, could we consider a fluctuating parking rate based on time of year or supply and demand?

Klein: This is a subject that is going to need more analysis, as we need to quantify the possible increase in revenue with increased staff costs to see if it is a viable economic option.

Loeser: No. Only during peak tourist season.

What city infrastructure issues do you think need top priority?

Krause: We need to look at the short and long-term plan for necessary improvements of city roads, city buildings (maintenance), and the need for possible wide-spread power for electric vehicles.

Klein: Public safety is high priority and that means keeping abreast of the condition of our streets and sidewalks. Lake Geneva is a historic town, therefore there are some things to be brought up to code and also in compliance with the American with Disabilities Act. We also have some aging water utilities to homes that may require updating.

Loeser: If development continues, road maintenance will be a major issue.

What do you think should happen to the former Hillmoor Golf Course property?

Krause: We seem to go from a plan to lawsuit, etc., on the Hillmoor property and while we all would like to have more greenspace and no development (me included), at some point does the property owner not have a right to develop? As a city, I believe we need to come to terms with what might be an acceptable development, be it small housing with a golf component, and be prepared for the next plan. To be clear, as each of our properties were developed in time, it’s only likely Hillmoor will, whether it’s now or far in the future, and we must try to plan as it’s our first impression to the east gateway of our city. Regarding first impressions, we should be more concerned about the condition and activities of the “Chateau Royale.”

Klein: Even though I would like to comment on the Hillmoor property, I have been advised by counsel that due to the pending litigation, in my position as an elected official, I am not able to comment. I feel certain that the residents that elected me in 2020 are cognizant of my position on Hillmoor.

Loeser: Lake Geneva will have to incentify developers to support the community with concert venue, driving range, botanical gardens and public park

What if any changes do you think need to happen with police and fire?

Krause: Lake Geneva has historically remained a safe place to raise our families with exemplary services from the police and fire services. Having said that, our country continues to deal with countless safety and morale issues relative to police and fire departments as they serve our community. I know the police and fire commission are aware of all these issues, and as mayor I would continue to fund the departments as they have always been.

Klein: We have an incredibly dedicated public safety team in Lake Geneva who look after us. For the first time in history, we will have a few full-time firefighters. We will more than likely have a need to increase staff over the next few years, recruitment and training will be paramount, and we will need funding for that.

Loeser: By keeping development to a minimum, we can maintain current budgets and address any needs based on current population

What more should be done to protect our natural resources like the lake?

Krause: As Geneva Lake is also shared by other communities around its shoreline, we must approach the efforts to protect the lake together. There are a lot of human factors that contribute to unhealthy lake water such as fertilizers and pesticides, failed or improperly maintained septic systems, invasive species, and arguable overuse of the lake. As mayor, I would continue to work with the Geneva Lake Board to address, regulate and enforce these policies.

Klein: Public education for responsibility is an important factor, as this will bring critical awareness of our valuable natural resources. This should include imparting knowledge about the health of our lake, and conservation of clean water sources, natural landscapes, etc.

Loeser: Make sure fishing and water purity is maintained for optimum support and healthy swimming. Returning to a salt-sand mixture for winter maintenance.

What role should the city play in COVID mitigation efforts? Should masks be required?

Krause: As we might all agree, COVID is here to stay. That being said, as mayor, we need to continue the rebuild of the economy and society that will result in more inclusive, equitable and sustainable Lake Geneva. As I’ve campaigned and spoken with several small business owners, they have either had a record sales year or are still struggling, so we must continue to support our local businesses. As far as masks, I believe each individual and business must have a choice regarding their own mask requirements. If I could respectfully make a suggestion it would be to encourage each of us to consider the bigger issue of not judging one another as to mask/no mask.

Klein: I believe our city, our residents and merchants overall have been very responsible and careful during the pandemic. As the situation improves, and I am counting on everyone to do their best to protect their health and those around them. Should we experience a resurgence, the city council would act with guidance from public health officials.

Loeser: No and none. Franklin Graham stated, "We have had diseases since the beginning of time but we must go on living."

Why are you the best candidate for the job of mayor?

Krause: I am the best choice for mayor because I am a natural leader that displays calm, fair and common-sense approach to governing. As a former teacher, EMT-I at Lakeland Hospital, entrepreneur, home remodeler, and 23 years in business owning Timeless Flooring in Lake Geneva, I feel my diverse background lends to a well-rounded mayor. Throughout all these platforms, I have had the opportunity to serve the people in the City of Lake Geneva and look forward to serving as your mayor.

Show me a good leader I’ll show you a good city. Show me a great leader I’ll show you a great city!

Accomplishments during my years of city service:

Sheridan Springs Road extension

Proposed west bathroom in Library Park (replacing porta potties)

Skateboard park

Small Pavilion, Flat Iron Park

Beautification Committee:

Championed the design of the Brunk Pavilion

Driehaus Plaza

Klein: The position of mayor is a huge responsibility. I am not encumbered with time constraints due to business interests or everyday family commitments that can impact the amount of time and attention I can allocate as mayor. I am committed every day to increasing city revenues, holding down taxes, being responsive to the needs of our residents and will continue to maintain a standard of diplomacy and decorum at city hall.

Loeser: Very simple, I will stand up and fight for keeping Lake Geneva the beautiful small town we have come to know and love and to stop over development.

