Lake Geneva mayoral forum recap: Klein and Krause face off

Mayor Charlene Klein and challenger Todd Krause addressed several issues affecting the City of Lake Geneva ahead of the spring April 5 election during a forum sponsored by the Lake Geneva Regional News on March 22.

Klein is being challenged by Krause for the mayoral seat during the upcoming election.

The two candidates defeated a third challenger, Dennis Loeser, during the Feb. 15 mayoral primary election. Klein received 340 votes. Krause obtained 405 votes, and Loeser received 63 votes during the primary election.

Both candidates have been preparing for the upcoming spring election during the past few weeks.

Klein and Krause answered questions related to the City of Lake Geneva including the proposal for year-round paid parking, the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, possible closing of Wrigley Drive for a pedestrian plaza, city infrastructure, future development and other issues during the candidate forum at Horticulture Hall.

The candidates answered questions submitted by representatives from the Lake Geneva Regional News and the audience members.

Here are some of the questions that were asked of the candidates and their responses:

Should we have paid parking year-round in the City of Lake Geneva?

Klein said even though paid parking is one of the main sources of revenue for the City of Lake Geneva, she would not be in favor of implementing year-round paid parking at this time.

She said the city approved to increase the city’s hotel room tax by 3%, an increase in the Riviera rental rates and other initiatives last year to help provide additional revenue for the city.

“Right now, we’re in pretty good shape,” Klein said. “I think, at least for the next year, I would say just keep things the way they are.”

Krause said year-round paid parking would provide additional revenue for the city. He said if year-round paid parking is implemented, the rates should be on a fluctuated rate based on the time of year.

“Summer time is the demand. People come here to Lake Geneva, and $2 an hour to park is still very cheap,” Krause said. “We can increase paid parking depending on the time of the year. I don’t think people are offended by $2-, $3- or $4-an-hour paid parking.”

What would you do to manage future development?

Krause said he is in favor of implementing a plan for “smart growth.” He said the city should let the developments that are currently being constructed be completed then determine what will be done in regards to future development.

“There’s a lot of inventory and lots for sale that can be built on,” Krause said. “I think we can get that done and then we evaluate where we’re at in the city with our services.”

Klein said she is in favor of “smart growth,” and that the quality of the developments should be more important than the quantity of the developments.

She said she wants the city to offer a variety of housing for all income levels.

Klein said most of the subdivisions that are currently being constructed were approved before she was elected mayor.

“I am intent on making sure we have nice-looking buildings and homes that are coming in,” Klein said. “We have to work with people to make sure we’re providing a variety of housing in all price categories and a quality product.”

What should Lake Geneva do to protect our natural resources like the lake?

Klein said she would like to work with surrounding communities to help keep Geneva Lake healthy and to remove invasive species, such as starry stonewort, from the lake.

She said she also would like to educate the public about what they could do help take care of the lake and keep it clean.

“I think education is key for the lake and the health of it,” Klein said.

Krause said he would like to work more closely with the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency to help protect the lake and for each community around the lake to establish a boat cleaning system to help prevent invasive species from entering the lake.

He said he also would like to address the overuse of the lake.

“Lake Geneva is the No.2 most dangerous lake in the State of Wisconsin, and that’s because this lake is overused,” Krause said. “There’s a lot of issues on the lake with people who don’t know how to boat and never driven a boat. So, I think that’s an issue, too.”

What should be done regarding the future of Hillmoor?

Krause said the former Hillmoor Golf Course property is currently owned by a private development company — White River Holdings, LLC — so residents have to decide whether they want the city to purchase the former golf course from the company.

He said purchasing the property from its current owners would cost the city at least $5 million, plus additional costs to maintain the property. Krause said, if the city does purchase the property, then they have to decide whether they want it for recreational use or future development.

“I don’t know what the citizens want,” Krause said. “Personally, I would love for it to be a golf course and a clubhouse, but shy of that, this is an issue for the citizens.”

Klein said she is unable to answer the question, because the city currently is involved with ongoing litigation with White River Holdings regarding the property.

She said she would like the property to be used for the most benefit of the residents.

“What I will say is that whatever happens there, I want it to be an asset to the community, not something that is going to cause us more issues going forward,” Klein said. “Unfortunately, that’s about all I can say.”

What city infrastructure issues need to be a top priority?

Klein said there are several infrastructural issues affecting the city including utilities that will need to be replaced during the next few years. She said there are some lead pipes that are connected to some of the older homes, which need to be replaced.

She said several of the city’s roads and sidewalks are scheduled to be repaired during the next few years.

“We want to make sure we’re keeping abreast with the condition of our streets and sidewalks,” Klein said. “The public works has a plan in place. We have a schedule to address the alleys.”

Krause said he feels the city’s main infrastructural needs include repairing the roads and alleys. He said several of the city’s alleys are in “terrible shape.”

“For me, the big issue is dealing with the roads,” Krause said. “I think we have a lot of things we need to improve with that.”

Should a portion of Wrigley Drive be closed for a pedestrian plaza?

Krause said he would not be in favor of closing down Wrigley Drive for a pedestrian plaza, because he feels it would negatively affect the businesses that are located in that area.

He said the city would lose parking revenue if portions of the road were closed to traffic.

“I think you’re going to have a lot of issues with the businesses down there. I think that’s going to be a real problem,” Krause said. “Not to mention, we do rely heavily on parking revenue, so losing that revenue would not be an adequate thing for the city.”

Klein feels closing Wrigley Drive would make it more difficult for people to access the Riviera and the businesses that are located in the area.

“It’s very important that the businesses there stay vital,” Klein said. “I think people would have trouble getting access to those restaurants and also to the Riviera. The Riviera is one of the mainstays to our local economy.”

Klein also said the city would lose parking revenue, and closing Wrigley Drive would cause traffic congestion in other areas of Downtown Lake Geneva.

How would you go about selecting members boards and committees? What criteria would you use?

Klein said since she has been elected mayor, she has worked to get more people involved in the community. She said she would select people who have a “passion” for Lake Geneva and who have time to serve the community.

She said she also would like to get more younger residents involved.

“It’s very important that we have people who are going to attend the meetings, because this is how we conduct our business, so that’s paramount,” Klein said. “It’s very important that the younger people get involved with their city and become aware of the issues.”

Krause said he would appoint people to boards and committees that handle issues that are familiar to them.

“I would search for people, not necessarily people I know but people I’m impressed by who have abilities to serve the city,” Krause said. “I think one of the most critical roles as mayor is to appoint appropriate people to the appropriate committees.”

Are Lake Geneva police adequately funded?

Krause said he feels the police department is adequately funded, but he feels the main issue is hiring staff for the department.

“The real issue is finding employees across the board, period,” Krause said. “I know, relatively speaking, the Lake Geneva Police Department is one of the higher funded police departments in the state.”

Klein said the police department is in need of more staff, and she also feels the department’s staff is “a little bit underpaid.”

“As you know, as of late, people are having trouble finding employees, and the issue of pay is a paramount issue,” Klein said. “We have to remain competitive in our pay to attract quality people to our public safety team.”

Closing statements

During his closing statement, Krause mentioned an ad that was published in the March 16 edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News paid for by the Friends of Hillmoor in support of Klein, who was once a member of the organization.

Krause questioned the legality of the ad since the Friends of Hillmoor is a non-profit organization, and non-profit organizations are prohibited from being involved in a candidate’s campaign.

Klein said she had no knowledge of the ad and has not been involved with the Friends of Hillmoor since was elected mayor.

“I’m being truthful about this,” Klein said. “I did not know about the ad.”

Klein was elected mayor during the spring 2020 election after defeating then incumbent Tom Hartz.

She said she hopes to be able to continue to serve as Lake Geneva’s mayor.

“I’ve done a great job for you — the citizens of Lake Geneva,” Klein said. “I’ve been very responsive and available to you as much as I could. I kept an open door policy at city hall. When you come to me with an issue, I take action on it.”

Krause was appointed alderman in 2006 by the city council to fill out an existing term. He then was elected to two additional terms.

He said he would like to serve the City of Lake Geneva again — this time as mayor.

“I would like to have an active role in this city,” Krause said. “I want to be a part of making smart choices for the future of the city. I’m excited to play a role in whatever comes next.”

