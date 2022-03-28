Lake Geneva meeting discussing possible impact fees on development canceled because of lack of quorum

A special Lake Geneva meeting on March 17 that had been called for the purpose of possible action regarding the City of Lake Geneva's public facility needs assessment and impact fee study had to be canceled because of a lack of quorum.

Municipalities can assess impact fees on property developers to pay for infrastructure improvements that must be built due to new property development. Impact fees are an alternative to raising property taxes to pay for new infrastructure.

Eight gallery attendees outnumbered the five common council members in attendance: council vice president John Halvorson and alderpersons Tim Dunn, Mary Jo Fesenmaier, Cindy Flower and Ken Howell.

Common Council members not in attendance were council president Rich Hedlund and alderpersons Shari Straube and Joan Yunker.

Mayor Charlene Klein gaveled the special common council meeting to order at 6:03 p.m.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, a roll call indicated the gathering fell short of the required quorum to continue.

"Unfortunately, we do not have a quorum tonight," Klein said. "I apologize to everyone."

Klein received no response from common council members in attendance regarding her query about rescheduling the meeting.

"Noting a lack of quorum, I would move we'd close, we'd adjourn," Howell said, his motion receiving a second and affirmative unanimous vote to bring the abbreviated proceedings to a close.

In a follow-up interview, Klein attributed the lack of a quorum to a scheduling conflict with common council members.

"It was just a simple conflict of schedules, that's all," she said of the March 17 meeting date, which fell on St. Patrick's Day. "I was anxious to disseminate the impact fee study information to clear any questions, but in retrospect I should have waited for a time when we weren't in conflict with Lenten church services, spring break and holidays. The important thing is that the study will go forth as the council approved earlier, and we can move forward. I would not be adverse to further discussion in the interest of open and transparent governing."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.