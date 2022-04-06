Lake Geneva Middle School club raises funds for Kentucky tornado relief, with two boys raising $429 from bake sale

A group seeking to donate for tornado relief in western Kentucky surpassed its goal on the first day of its fundraiser.

Lake Geneva Middle School's SOUL Club hosted its Cash After Chaos fundraiser from March 21 through 24.

The SOUL club set a goal of $700 for their fundraiser, with hopes of having each student and staff member donate at least one dollar. On Day One, the club raised over $821.

Two sixth grade students were large contributors to surpassing the fundraising goal.

Michael Braun and Josiah Dame raised over $429 for the fundraiser.

Without prompting from their parents or the school, the boys decided to do a bake sale. They met every day at home after school and baked on their own for four afternoons.

Dame had won a $25 gift card during a contest at youth group and opted to use that to pay for the baking supplies. Braun and Dame then had a bake sale outside downtown Lake Geneva on March 19 and 20.

“We are so thankful for the support of all of our LGMS families. The goal of this fundraiser was to remind our middle school students that giving money is not just about making a donation but making a difference,” said Jennifer Kinney, Lake Geneva Middle School SOUL Club Advisor. “We are so proud of Michael and Josiah. They took the initiative to go above and beyond and truly helped to make a difference.”

Over the course of the entire week, the Cash After Chaos fundraiser raised a total of $1,362.87.

The Cash After Chaos funds will be donated to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief program.