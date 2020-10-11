Lake Geneva might charge for parking during Winterfest

Alderman John Halverson, who is vice president of the city council, said several people in the community have asked him why the city does not charge for parking during Winterfest.

Halverson said he supports beginning paid parking enforcement in February.

“There is some revenue there,” he said.

Winterfest, one of the biggest events of the year in Lake Geneva, attracts crowds of spectators with several days of cold-weather activities, including the U.S. Snow Sculpting Competition.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stephanie Klett, president of VISIT Lake Geneva, sponsor of Winterfest, said she is not against the city charging for parking during the event, as long as the policy remains the same every year.

“It needs to be consistent,” Klett said. “That way, visitors know what they’re getting every year.”

The public works committee discussed the possibility of charging downtown visitors for parking all year long.

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder told the aldermen that year-round parking enforcement could cost the city about $154,000 more in expenses, while generating about $123,000 in new revenue.