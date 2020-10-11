Lake Geneva might charge for parking during Winterfest

Visitors to the Winterfest Lake Geneva event would have to pay for downtown parking, under a proposal to start the paid parking season one month early on Feb. 1.
The festival of snow sculpting and other wintertime fun, which attracts more than 40,000 people a year, is scheduled for Feb. 3 to Feb. 7 this coming winter.
Lake Geneva’s paid parking season currently does not begin until March 1.
But a committee of the Lake Geneva City Council is recommending a Feb. 1 starting date for paid parking, partly to capture revenue from the Winterfest crowd.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Alderwoman Cindy Flower said. “I think there’s a huge amount of revenue that could be generated during that event.”
The proposal followed another discussion about charging downtown visitors for parking all year long, which city staff quickly discouraged, saying it would cost more than it would bring in.
Downtown parking currently is free between November and March, while costing $2 to $3 an hour the rest of the year, focused primarily on the summer tourist season.
The city council public works committee voted unanimously Sept. 28 to recommend charging for parking next year between Feb. 1 and Nov. 14.
The proposal now advances to the full city council for a final decision.
Alderman John Halverson, who is vice president of the city council, said several people in the community have asked him why the city does not charge for parking during Winterfest.
Halverson said he supports beginning paid parking enforcement in February.
“There is some revenue there,” he said.
Winterfest, one of the biggest events of the year in Lake Geneva, attracts crowds of spectators with several days of cold-weather activities, including the U.S. Snow Sculpting Competition.
Stephanie Klett, president of VISIT Lake Geneva, sponsor of Winterfest, said she is not against the city charging for parking during the event, as long as the policy remains the same every year.
“It needs to be consistent,” Klett said. “That way, visitors know what they’re getting every year.”
The public works committee discussed the possibility of charging downtown visitors for parking all year long.
Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder told the aldermen that year-round parking enforcement could cost the city about $154,000 more in expenses, while generating about $123,000 in new revenue.
Elder said the cost would include about $75,000 to promote two seasonal parking staff employees to full-time workers to enforce parking throughout the year.
He said a more cost-effective option would be to begin paid parking enforcement in February.
“It’s not much of a risk in terms of expenses,” he said.
Halverson proposed if the city did implement year-round parking to decrease the parking rate from $2 an hour to $1 an hour.
The city council just raised parking rates this summer to $2 an hour. The parking rate previously was $1 an hour through much of downtown and $2 an hour only in prime lakefront parking spaces.
The change came after much heated debate, with downtown business owners objecting to higher parking costs.
“I’m just throwing out ideas,” Halverson said. “But I think doing it in February at the current rate would be fine.”
Flower indicated that she would not be in favor of changing the city’s parking rate again.
“I really don’t want to start talking about rates again,” she said. “It’s painful every time we do.”
