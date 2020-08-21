Lake Geneva might limit boaters to 10-minute parking

Lake Geneva city officials are considering new parking restrictions to ease congestion at the public downtown boat launch on Wrigley Drive.

The city council on Monday will consider imposing a 10-minute time limit on boaters loading or unloading their vessels.

Officials also are considering establishing a reserved parking space for fuel trucks making deliveries to Marina Bay Boat Rentals Inc.

Both the boat loading zone and fuel truck parking space would be located on the west side Wrigley Drive between Center Street and Baker Street — an area that becomes congested with boat traffic during the summer.

The city council is scheduled to consider the matter during a meeting that starts 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

City Administrator Dave Nord told aldermen at a committee meeting that he recommended approving the parking restrictions as a temporary solution, then reconsidering the subject next year.

"See how it plays out for the rest of the season," Nord said. "If we need to revisit the topic, then we can do it in the spring."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.