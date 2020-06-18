Lake Geneva might raise parking and beach rates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

A financial crunch attributed to the coronavirus pandemic is prompting Lake Geneva city officials to consider boosting rates for parking and for beach admissions.

A plan headed to the Lake Geneva City Council on Monday would increase downtown parking to $3 an hour for premium spaces, and would increase admissions for adults and children at city-owned Riviera Beach.

City officials say the rate increases are necessary to offset a projected city budget deficit of $400,000 stemming from revenue losses related to the coronavirus.

If the council approves, beach admissions would increase from $8 to $10 for adults and from $4 to $5 for children, effective immediately.

Parking rates would increase from $2 an hour to $3 an hour for prime lakefront parking along Wrigley Drive, Main Street, Broad Street and Center Street. Rates would increase from $1 an hour to $3 an hour on Main Street near Library Park.

Parking would remain $1 an hour in the rest of the city's downtown shopping and tourism district.

Members of the city council finance, licensing & regulation committee voted unanimously June 16 to recommend the parking and beach admission rate hikes.