Lake Geneva might raise parking and beach rates

A financial crunch attributed to the coronavirus pandemic is prompting Lake Geneva city officials to consider boosting rates for parking and for beach admissions.
A plan headed to the Lake Geneva City Council on Monday would increase downtown parking to $3 an hour for premium spaces, and would increase admissions for adults and children at city-owned Riviera Beach.
City officials say the rate increases are necessary to offset a projected city budget deficit of $400,000 stemming from revenue losses related to the coronavirus.
If the council approves, beach admissions would increase from $8 to $10 for adults and from $4 to $5 for children, effective immediately.
Parking rates would increase from $2 an hour to $3 an hour for prime lakefront parking along Wrigley Drive, Main Street, Broad Street and Center Street. Rates would increase from $1 an hour to $3 an hour on Main Street near Library Park.
Parking would remain $1 an hour in the rest of the city's downtown shopping and tourism district.
Members of the city council finance, licensing & regulation committee voted unanimously June 16 to recommend the parking and beach admission rate hikes.
Alderman John Halverson, who also serves on the library board, voiced concern that raising parking rates from $1 to $3 an hour near Library Park would hurt attendance at the city's public library.
"You're going to lose some of those people," he said.
The city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Monday and is open to the public via the online application known as Zoom.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.